Bishop Lee to preach at Union Chapel

Peter James Lee, the retired Episcopal Bishop of Virginia and currently the Interim Dean at General Theological Seminary in New York City, will preach at the 10:30 a.m. service of worship at Union Chapel in the Grove this Sunday, August 7.

Bishop Lee led the Diocese of Virginia for a quarter of a century, beginning his tenure in May 1985. With 81,000 members and 181 congregations the diocese is the Episcopal Church’s largest in the continental United States and also one of its oldest, having been founded in 1785. Retiring from the diocese in 2009, he subsequently became Interim Dean at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, the Episcopal Church’s third largest cathedral.

Raised in Florida, Bishop Lee graduated magna cum laude from Washington and Lee University. He served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army and was decorated for his service in Seoul, Korea. He had a brief career as a newspaper reporter and editor and studied law at Duke University before entering the Virginia Theological Seminary where he received his Master of Divinity cum laude in 1967. Ordained to the diaconate in 1967 and the priesthood in 1968, Bishop Lee served parishes in Florida and Washington, D.C. For the 13 years prior to his consecration as Bishop in 1984, he was Rector of the Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, a ministry that served both the local community and the University of North Carolina.

Bishop Lee rose to national prominence when he was Bishop of Virginia. He was elected and serves today as the chair of the Board of Trustees of the Episcopal Church Pension Fund, and, among other important duties for the church, has served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Presiding Bishop’s Fund for World Relief and was chairman of its grants committee. He has served on the advisory committee to the Anglican Observer at the United Nations and the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Bishop Lee has received many honors including the 1997 Jessie Ball DuPont Fund Award for “courageous and bold commitment to community leadership and social ministry.”

Bishop Lee is the recipient of three honorary doctorates, from the Virginia Theological Seminary, the University of the South, and Washington and Lee University. He has served as chairman of the Virginia Theological Seminary’s Board of Trustees and also as a member of the board of the Berkeley Divinity School at Yale.

Bishop Lee and his wife, Kristy, who have been married for 45 years, have two grown children and five grandchildren.

The summer all-volunteer choir will perform at Sunday’s service, an annual event. The choir will sing Mozart’s beautiful “Dona Nobis Pacem” for choir and soprano. The choir rehearses only once — this Saturday morning, August 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Anyone who is interested in singing with the choir is welcome to join.



