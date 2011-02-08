Big storms put on light show but bypass Island

Shelter Island appears to have escaped unscathed as wicked thunderstorms with intense lightning left nearly 3,500 homes on the North Fork with electrical outages or interruptions as of 9 p.m.Monday night, according to the Long Island Power Authority.

LIPA reported that nearly one in six homes in Southold Town was affected by outages as of 9 p.m. for a total of 2,294 customers affected by outages. Most were in the Peconic area. An additional 1,196 customers were affected in Riverhead Town.

The storms seemed to have skirted Shelter Island. The lightning show was spectacular here, the winds gusty and a few showers swept the Island but there were no downpours. LIPA’s outage map Tuesday morning still showed problem areas on the North Fork, the South Fork and to the west but no problems on Shelter Island.

Town Police here reported there were no incidents during the storms last night.