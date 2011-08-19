Arts: Waldner’s work on exhibit at three sites

The work of Island painter (and the Reporter’s cartoonist) Peter Waldner will be exhibited on- and off-Island this month. The Springsteel Gallery in Greenport will display his art throughout August. The gallery is located at 419 Main Street and is open from 12 noon to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

Mr. Waldner’s studio is also part of this weekend’s ARTSI open studio tour (August 20 and 21) and one of his pieces has been selected for the juried “Small Works” show at the boltax.gallery on North Ferry Road over the Labor Day weekend.