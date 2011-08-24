Arbitrator gives Town Police a 3% retroactive salary increase

Supervisor Jim Doughtery announced on Monday that the binding arbitration process between the town and its police union had reached a conclusion that he termed “great news for Shelter Island.”

He said arbitrator Arthur Riegal had awarded a retroactive salary increase of three percent for 2009 and 2010 and that the town and PBA were “stipulating” the same increase for 2011.

Mr. Dougherty noted that the 2006-2008 PBA contract provided an eight-percent annual salary increase. The three-percent increase is the lowest average annual wage increase ever awarded in a compulsory interest arbitration on Long Island, according to the town labor counsel, Mr. Dougherty announced.

Supervisor Dougherty commented that the Shelter Island Police had “handled the intensive negotiations in the same professional manner that they manifest in carrying out their day-to-day duties. I thank them for this and for all they do for the community. I am also grateful to the arbitrator for accepting our arguments that the town simply could not afford to pay, rejecting all but a couple of the PBA’s 29 compensation requests.”

Mr. Dougherty said at Tuesday’s Town Board work session that the back pay amounted to between $90,000 and $100,000 and that it had been kept in reserve in the town budget in anticipation of the conclusion of the arbitration process.

Commenting on the settlement on Tuesday, Officer Dave McGayhey, the head of the PBA, termed the outcome “fair for both parties. We obviously had to go by what the arbitrator ruled but I thought it was a fair outcome given economic conditions.”

The three-percent increase stipulated between the parties for 2011 was also “very fair and professional” on the town’s part, he said.

According to Officer McGayhey, “It was a lengthy process. We were sorry it couldn’t be resolved without going to arbitration but that didn’t happen. The PBA is just hoping that we don’t have to go this route again in 2012 and we can resolve our contract without arbitration.”

In arguments before the arbitrator, the PBA asserted that the Shelter Island Police are the lowest paid in Suffolk County and that the three-percent award would widen the disparity. In rebuttal, the town cited the Island’s “unique economy, including a large senior population on fixed incomes and limited commercial activity, as well as various Shelter Island quality of life issues,” according to Supervisor Dougherty.

The PBA contract expired in 2008. Talks were initiated at the end of that year. Negotiations reached an impasse mid-2009 and a mediator was called in; when that process failed to produce results, arbitration procedures were invoked in October 2009.

A three-person panel was formed consisting of a PBA representative, Officer Terrance Legrady; the town’s labor counsel, Richard Zuckerman; and the arbitrator and chairman, Mr. Riegel.

According to Mr. Dougherty, hearings were held throughout 2010, with the “climax session” on August 9, 2011.

“Things were pretty much resolved after the hearings last November,” Mr. Dougherty commented. “The critical decision period was really late last year and the beginning of this year.” Since then, the arbitrator’s “opinion document,” which Mr. Doughtery characterized as “detailed, scholarly and heavy,” has been in the process of being drafted. The town received notice this past weekend of the final decision.

The Highway Department is also working without a contract. The last one expired at the end of 2010. “We’re continuing to have discussions with the union and let’s just say that significant differences of opinion exist,” Mr. Dougherty commented.

When discussing the status of the labor negotiations in his the “State of the Town” address at the League of Women Voters luncheon in April, Mr. Dougherty said, “Collective bargaining on Shelter Island is different than in the private sector as you know everyone seated across the table from you. We try to show upmost respect for them but at the same time we need to be very firm in these tough economic times.”