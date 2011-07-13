Zoning Board: Four candidates tell town they seek Piccozzi ZBA seat

Four people have submitted letters to the town clerk’s office informing the town they want to serve on the Zoning Board of Appeals to fill the seat now held by Joann Piccozzi, the board chairman whose five-year term expired on July 8.

Ms. Piccozzi herself is one of the applicants.

Ms. Piccozzi, whose last appointment is being carried forward until the Town Board makes a decision, has been criticized by ZBA member Patricia Shillingburg for absences and for failing to alert board members that she would miss meetings so they could arrange for someone else to run the sessions.

The other candidates who have expressed interest to the town are Neal Raymond, a former town councilman who previously served on the ZBA; Dianne Bowditch; and Phil DiOrio, a former president of the Shelter Island Educational Foundation. They had submitted letters by Tuesday, July 12, saying they wanted to be considered for the position.

It’s up to the Town Board to fill the position. Once it does, the Town Board also will decide who to designate as chairman of the ZBA.

So far, an appointment has not been on the board’s agenda or mentioned at any work session.

The chairperson’s unannounced absences from meetings was the topic at the board’s Wednesday, June 22 meeting. Ms. Shillingburg complained that Ms. Piccozzi had failed to alert her that she would be missing a previous meeting and so Ms. Shillingburg had arrived to learn for the first time she would be in charge. Ms. Piccozzi said that cell phone reception problems and her lack of a computer limited her ability to use email to notify members when she couldn’t make a meeting.