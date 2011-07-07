What's Happening: Week of July 7, 2011

SAVE THIS DATE!

The Historical Society’s annual benefit, “One Enchanted Evening,” will take place on Saturday, July 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the historic Artemus Ward Estate, hosted by Richard and Carron Hogan. The event will honor Havens House Associates Jackie and “Tut” Tuttle and will feature a live auction and music by Dan Skabeikis. The cost is $100 per person, $175 per couple. For more information, call the Historical Society at 749-0025.

BLESSING OF THE PETS

The annual summer Blessing of the Pets will take place on Saturday, July 9 at 11 a.m., with Father Peter DeSanctis, in the park across from Our Lady of the Isle Church. “All of God’s creatures are welcome.” There will be a pet parade and lots of prizes. There is no rain date.

BUTTERFLY WEEKEND

Join Guy Tudor, award-winning bird illustrator and naturalist, on Friday, July 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Mashomack Preserve for a slide show of the many butterflies and skippers found on the East Coast. Then come for a field trip with Mr. Tudor on Saturday, July 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. to see these fascinating creatures in the wild. Bring close focus binoculars and a journal to sketch and record your findings.

These two programs are free to members of the Nature Conservancy, $5 each for non-members. Call 749-1001 to sign up.

DOUBLE HEADER AT THE BARN

The Friday Night Film Series continues at the Historical Society’s Havens House Barn on July 8 at 9 p.m. with a screening of the 1949 film “Down to the Sea in Ships.” The movie will be screened outside, projected onto the side of the barn. Participants should bring their own seating.

Next up in the Sundays in the Barn Series is a book signing by Donovan Hohn, author of the book “Moby Duck,” on July 10 at 4 p.m. His talk is free but donations are always welcome.

For more information about both events, call 749-0025 or visit shelterislandhistorical.org.

CORRECT THOSE DATES!

The Green Theatre Collective’s performances of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17, in Windmill Field at Sylvester Manor. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children. The collective’s hour-long environmental theatre workshop for children in grades 3 to 5 will be held on Sunday, July 17 at 2 p.m. and costs $12. Tickets can be obtained by visiting brownpapertickets.com or at the door.

MUDDLING IN THE MARSH

This Young Naturalists program will explore Mashomack’s salt marsh on Friday, July 8 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants will use clam rakes and seine and crab nets to find some unique marine creatures. The program is appropriate for ages 4 and up and is free for members of the Nature Conservancy, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 for more information.

PETANQUE TOURNAMENT

La Maison Blanche on Stearns Point Road will host a Petanque Tournament to celebrate Bastille Day on Wednesday, July 13 at 12 noon. Teams can register by calling 749-1633, emailing kaitlin.mcmurdo@maisonblanchehotel.com or by visiting the front desk at the hotel. The entrance fee of $30 per team will be donated to the Shelter Island Lions Club.

LAST CALL: SAFE BOATING

Sponsored by the Shelter Island Police Department, Safe Boating classes will be held at the Shelter Island School on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12 and 13, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Participants ages 10 and older can earn their New York State safety certificates. Adults will be charged a $10 certificate fee; otherwise the class is free and textbooks will be provided. Register by calling Garth Griffin at 749-5660 after 4 p.m. Class size is limited.

ACROSS THE MOAT

‘BIG NIGHT FOR BUGS’

The North Fork Audubon Society will screen “Vanishing of the Bees” on Friday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Red House, Inlet Pond County Park, Route 48 in Greenport. The documentary takes a look at the alarming disappearance of honeybees across the globe. A local beekeeper will answer questions and provide honey samples.

Throughout the evening, night-flying insects will be captured from the gardens behind the Red House and identified. For more information about this free event, contact Diana Van Buren at 917-623-5373 or visit northforkaudubon@mac.com.

AT TEMPLE ADAS ISRAEL

Temple Adas Israel will begin its weekend activities at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 8 with Shabbat Shaboom, a program for children and their families at Windmill Beach in Sag Harbor. All kids are welcome to attend and to bring parents or grandparents. At 8 p.m., Reverend Alison Cornish of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Fork will speak. Her topic is “A Sacred Balance” — “exploring the connections between our species and the natural world that surrounds us, supports us and with which we are completely interdependent.”

At 5 p.m. on Saturday, the second rehearsal for the High Holy Days choir will be held at the temple. It is open to all ages — no professional training in either Hebrew or singing is required. For information about other activities and services at the temple, call 725-0904 or visit templeadasisrael.org.

SUMMER MUSIC SERIES

A summer cocktail party to benefit the Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum (200 Main Street) will be held on Saturday, July 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. The program will feature music by Dick Johansson & the Highlanders as well as by Caroline Doctorow. The cost is $50 per person. For reservations, call 725-0770.

STIRRING THE POT

Chef and cookbook author Ina Garten will be interviewed by Stephen Drucker at Guild Hall’s John Drew Theatre on Sunday, July 10 at 11 a.m. The program will follow a book signing in the lobby. The cost is $15; tickets are available on line at guildlhall.org or call 866-811-4111. The John Drew Theatre is located at 158 Main Street in East Hampton.

DAY OF ROSES TOUR

Visit the Peconic Land Trust’s Bridge Gardens for a walking tour of the rose garden on Sunday, July 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. and enjoy a glass of Wolffer Estate’s rosé. Information about rose care and cultivation will also be provided. The cost is $10 per person.

Call PLT at 283-3195 for reservation or visit events@peconiclandtrust.org. Rain will cancel the program. The gardens are located at 36 Mitchell Lane in Bridgehampton.

KIDSUMMER ARTS SERIES

Taikoza, a New York-based Japanese drum and dance group, using the powerful rhythms of the Taiko drums, will perform at the Parrish Art Museum in Southampton on Wednesday, July 13 at 2 p. m. as part of the museums Kidsummer Performing Arts Series. Taikoza has created a new sound using a variety of instruments — the taiko, a large barrel-like drum that sounds like rolling thunder, bamboo lute and the koto, a 13-string instrument. The group has toured in Japan, Mexico and throughout the U.S.

Tickets are $5 for Parrish members, $10 for non-members. Seating for each show is limited; call 283-2118 , extension 30, for reservations.

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor will host novelist Alan Furst on Saturday, July 9 at 6 p.m. Mr. Furst will read from his latest book, “Spies of the Balkans,” a tense political drama of World War II set in Salonika, Greece. Los Angeles Times reviewer Jonathan Shapiro said, “Furst’s books are like Chopin’s nocturnes: timeless, transcendent, universal. One does not so much read them as fall under their spell.” A resident of Sag Harbor, Mr. Furst is widely recognized as a master of the historical spy novel.

A poetry reading with Star Black, Julie Sheehan and Kathryn Levi will be held at Canio’s on Sunday, July 10 at 3 p.m. Ms. Black will read from her sixth book, “Velleity’s Shade.” Ms. Levy is the author of the poetry collection, “Losing the Moon,” and her poetry and reviews have appeared in a numberof journals and anthologies. Ms. Sheehan is author of four collections of poems and the winner of numerous awards.