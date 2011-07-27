What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of July 28, 2011

BARN DOUBLE HEADER

The Shelter Island Historical Society will continue its Friday Night Film series with a showing of “Jaws” on July 29 at 9 p.m. The classic 1975 film, starring Robert Shaw and Roy Scheider, is loosely based on the real-life experiences of Frank Mundus, Montauk’s legendary mariner and the father of the Historical Society’s Director Pat Mundus. She will introduce the film with “the truth behind this classic American thriller.” The film will be projected on the side of the Havens House barn. Bring a flashlight and your own seating.

On July 31 at 2 p.m., the Sundays in the Barn series will feature P.A.T. Hunt, chair of the Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee, in a program about the history of Taylor’s Island. Admission to both events is free.

MARDI GRAS DANCE

Dikki Du & His Zydeco Krewe from Mamou, Louisiana, up here for the Riverhead Mardi Gras Festival, will join the Who Dat Loungers in playing the final dance of the summer in Joe Lauro’s barn behind 151 North Ferry Road on Thursday, August 4 at 8 p.m. Proceeds from the dance will benefit the Island Gift of Life Foundation. There will also be an auction of rock ‘n roll memorabilia from Mr. Lauro’s collection.

Tickets are $25 per person, available at the door only. This is a BYOB event; call 466-2768 for more information.

CONCERTS IN THE PARK

“Island Folk” will perform in Volunteer Park on Bridge Street on Thursday, August 4 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the town’s series of free Concerts in the Park. Bring a chair and enjoy the music as the sun sets. On August 25, Sylvester Manor’s Bennett Konesni & Friends will perform — same time, same place.

‘LEAF ME ALONE’

This Young Naturalists program at Mashomack Preserve on Friday, July 29 will start with reading the book, “Leaf Man,” followed by some leaf games and exploring the woods to see how many kinds of leaves can be found. Participants, ages 4 and up, will also make their own leaf collages to bring home. There will be two sessions — from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Free for members of the Nature Conservancy, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to reserve a place.

CAR WASH, PART II

Following up on their successful fundraiser two weeks ago, members of the Shelter Island School’s 8th grade class will run a second car wash, bake sale and yard sale this coming weekend, Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on the school grounds. The class trip is earlier than usual this year (November) and so the 8th graders are working overtime to earn money for the trip. Their parents are, too — while the kids are taking care of the yard and bake sale tables, moms and dads are hosing down the cars.

BANJO MAKING WORKSHOP

Noted banjo builder and teacher Jeff Menzies will conduct a week-long workshop from Monday, August 22 through Saturday, August 27 at Sylvester Manor. Participants don’t need to be woodworkers or know how to play the banjo; they will be guided, step by step, as they make the pot, craft the neck and stretch the skin on a gourd banjo. For off-Islanders, free camping and a farm-to-table food plan are available.

The cost of the six-day workshop is $600. If you are interested or want more information, call Sylvester Manor as soon as possible at 749-0626.

COMPUTER CLASSES

The Shelter Island Public Library continues to offer computer classes for adults with instructor Mark Lindemann. Classes will be held at the library on Monday, August 1 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, August 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Call 749-0042 for more information or to save a place.

ACROSS THE MOAT

‘STIRRING THE POT’

East Hampton’s Guild Hall will continue its program of “Conversations with Culinary Celebrities” on Sunday, July 31 at 11 a.m. with renowned chef, cookbook author and Food Network star Bobby Flay. He will be interviewed on stage by Florence Fabricant about summer grilling. A book signing in the John Drew Theatre lobby will follow.

The theatre is located at 158 Main Street. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at guildhall.org or by calling 866-811-4111.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

Northeast Stage will present its annual Shakespeare production in Greenport’s Mitchell Park on Friday, August 5, Saturday, August 6 and Sunday August 7 at 7 p.m.

This year’s selection is “Romeo and Juliet” and, according to the producers, more than just a story of star-crossed lovers. It includes “three duels, a street brawl, two dances … a double suicide, mansions and graveyards, clever wordplay, heart-wrenching tragedy, and more comedy than you might expect … .” Admission is free but donations will be gratefully accepted.

In case of rain, the performance will move to Holy Trinity Church, 768 Main Street.

EVENING LIGHTHOUSE CRUISE

Join the East End Seaport Museum’s cruise from Greenport along Gardiner’s Bay and Long Island Sound to see these North Fork lighthouses — Long Beach Bar “Bug” Light, Orient Point, Plum Island, Little Gull and Race Rock. The trip includes lighthouse stories by a local expert and costs $95 per person, $60 for teens/children. A box supper and complimentary glass of Long Island wine or bottled water are included in the cost. The cruise will depart at 4 p.m. from the Greenport dock and will return at 9 p.m. To register visit eastendseaport.org or call 477-2100.

HATS OFF TO THE TREE FUND

Hats decorated by local retailers and designers will be auctioned on Sunday, July 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cormaria to raise money for the Sag Harbor Tree Fund, which plants and cares for trees along village streets. Each hat is different, all are decorative and some are covered in goodies from kids’ toys to jewelry for adults — all of which can be dismantled and used separately.

High tea will be served with mango lemonade, wine and other refreshments on Cormaria’s porch overlooking the harbor. Admission is $20; Cormaria is located at 77 Bay Street in Sag Harbor.

TEMPLE PUPPET SHOW

Sag Harbor’s Temple Adas Israel will host the award-winning WonderSpark Puppets at the temple on Friday, July 29 at 5 p.m. Kids in the audience will help solve “The Case of the Missing Challah.” All families in the community with young children are welcome. For more information, call the temple at 725-0904. Temple Adas Israel is located at Atlantic Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

COMEDY CLUB

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre will continue its Comedy Club series at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 6 with the stand-up comedy of Fred Armisen. A comedian, actor and musician, he is best known for being a cast member of “Saturday Night Live.” He has appeared on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and his film credits include “Eurotrip,” “The Ex,” “The Promotion” and “Confessions of a Shopaholic.

Tickets are $65; to purchase tickets, visit baystreet.org or call the Bay Street box office at 725-9500.

AT CANIO’S…

Fiction writer Simon Van Booy will read from his first novel, “Everything Beautiful Happened After,” at Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor on Saturday, July 30 at 6 p.m. His book tells the tale of three disaffected adults discovering one another in Greece through a series of chance meetings. Mr. Van Booy is the winner of the 2009 International Frank O’Connor prize; his most recent story collection is “Love Begins in Winter.”