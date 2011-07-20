What's happening on Shelter Island: Week of July 21, 2011

SAVE THE DATE!

The annual Mashomack Benefit Celebration — “Mashomack on the Half Shell: 10 Years of Shellfish Restoration” — will be held on Saturday, July 30 on the Manor House grounds. The evening starts with cocktails and a silent auction at 5:30 p.m., dinner and grand raffle drawing at 7 p.m., followed by dancing to Crispin Cioe’s “Cracked Ice.” Ken Lewis Jr. will conduct a live auction at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $275 per person. For more information call 749-1001.

PET EXTRAVAGANZA

Don’t miss this opportunity. Take advantage of a free rabies and micro-chipping clinic — and an adopt-a-thon — on Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shelter Island Police Department. The program is sponsored by the SIPD and the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF). Make sure dogs are on leashes and cats and ferrets are in carriers. If you need more information, call 537-0400, extension 207.

YOUNG NATURALISTS

Nature provides an artist’s studio for creative kids. Participants in this Mashomack Preserve program on Friday, July 22 will first read the book, “I am an Artist,” and then take a short hike with artist Grace Markman to do some observational drawing. All materials supplied. The first session, 10 to 11:30 a.m., is designed for ages 4 and up; the second session, 1 to 2:30 p.m., for ages 8 and up. Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to reserve.

FRIDAY NIGHT FILM SERIES

“Around Cape Horn: Captain Irving Johnson” will be screened on the Havens House grounds on July 22 at 9 p.m. The film contains the original footage of the voyage of the Peking in 1929 and is narrated by Captain Johnson as the ship makes the dangerous trek around Cape Horn. Bring a flashlight and your own seating. The film series is free but donations are welcome. For more information call the Shelter Island Historical Society at 749-0025.

MORNING KAYAK TRIP

Enjoy a peaceful paddle exploring the coastal waters surrounding Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon — and learn abut the history of the preserve, migrating marshes and challenges facing the health of Peconic Bay. The cost is $35 for Nature Conservancy members, $45 for non-members — and includes all equipment.

KIDS KORNER

Kids entering grades 3 to 5 will enjoy learning about flags of the world on Saturday, July 23 at 2 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library. Participants will make beaded pins representing flags of different countries.

Those entering grades K through 5 are invited to take part in a Poi Workshop on Tuesday, July 26 at 5 p.m. at the library. Participants will create their own unique poi balls with an introduction to this form of performance art by Susan Blacklocke. Space is limited; call 749-0042 to reserve a spot.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL

Thinking August yet? It’s not too soon to sign up the kids or visiting grandkids, ages 5 through 12, for Vacation Bible School sponsored by the Presbyterian Church. On Monday, August 22, Wednesday, August 24 and Thursday, August 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon, coordinator Doreen McNemar promises “fun activities, great people, true friends.” There is a $5 per day suggested donation per child. For more information, contact her or her husband, Michael, at 749-2210 or 830-2236. You can also sign up on the clipboard in the church’s Fellowship Hall or by e-mailing Doreen at mcnemar@optonline.net.

BRIDGE CLUB RELOCATES

The Shelter Island Duplicate Bridge Club will change locations for the rest of the summer and meet at Our Lady of the Isle Church, rather than St. Mary’s. The day and time are the same — Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. After Labor Day, the group will reconvene at St. Mary’s. If you’re interested in playing or have any questions, call 749-0835.

NEXT UP AT COMEDY CLUB

Patrice O’Neal will headline the Bay Street Theatre’s Comedy Club on Monday, July 25 at 8 p.m. Mr. O’Neal is a seasoned pro with appearances on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The Jury” and on Comedy Central’s “Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn.” Tickets are $65 and can be purchased by visiting baystreet.org or calling the box office at 725-9500. The theatre is located on Long Wharf in Sag Harbor.

‘FOOTLOOSE!’

The North Fork Community Theatre will present the musical, “Footloose!”, opening Thursday, July 28 and continuing for three weeks through August 14. This is NFCT’s annual summer Youth on Stage production, and it tells the story of a teen who is forced to uproot his life in Chicago and move to a small town where dancing is against the law. Evening shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday are at 8 p.m.; Sunday matinées are at 2:30 p.m. Call 298-NFCT for tickets or visit NFCT.com.

AT CANIO’S…

Prominent ecologist and marine biologist Carl Safina will speak about his latest book, “A Sea in Flames,” at Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor on Saturday, July 23 at 6 p.m. His book is a “blistering account” of the BP blowout in the Gulf and an indictment of America’s addiction: “The real catastrophe is the oil we don’t spill — the oil we burn, the coal we burn, the gas we burn — and as the reefs dissolve and the ocean’s productivity declines, so will go the food security of hundreds of millions of people,” Mr. Safina wrote.

ANTIQUES FAIR

Are you interested in antiques, jewelry, vintage clothing, ceramics, artwork and a variety of collectables? Visit the Southampton Historical Museum’s Antiques Fair on Sunday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the White House, 159 Main Street. Admission is free.

ALL ABOUT GOATS…

Join the Peconic Land Trust for a visit to Catapano’s Dairy Farm on North Road in Peconic from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday, July 27. Learn about taking care of goats, try your hand at milking one and taste several varieties of goat-milk cheese and fudge made on site. This program is designed for children in grades K through 6. Call PLT at 283-3195 for tickets — $8 per person, $15 per couple, $20 for a family of three. (Note: there is no restroom at the farm.)