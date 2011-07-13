What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of July 14, 2011

FRUITS OF THE SEASON

Blueberries, huckleberries, blackberries and raspberries can all be found at Mashomack right now. Take a 1 1/2 mile walk along the Red Trail on Saturday, July 16 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and see what’s ripe so far — and find out who might be eating them. The program is free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to let them know you’re coming.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND TOUR

Join the Shelter Island Library for a tour of Taylor’s Island and the Smith-Taylor cabin on Friday, July 22. Leave the library at 10 a.m. and return by 1 p.m. Members of the Taylor’s Island Foundation will lead the tour. Bring a picnic lunch; beverages will be provided. A $5 donation for the Taylor’s Island Foundation is suggested. Space is limited; call 749-0042 to make a reservation or stop by the library’s front desk.

DOUBLE HEADER AT BARN

The Friday Night Film Series will continue with a showing of “Finding Nemo” on July 15 at 9 p.m., projected onto the side of the Historical Society’s Havens House Barn. Participants should bring their own seating.

“Sundays in the Barn” will feature award-winning author Dava Sobel on July 17 at 4 p.m. on the Havens House grounds. She will speak about her book, “Longitude,” as well as sign copies and answer audience questions.

Both series are free but donations are welcome. For information, contact the Historical Society at 749-0025.

CAR WASH, BAKE SALE & MORE

Eighth graders at the Shelter Island School will sponsor a car wash, bake sale and yard sale this Saturday, July 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on the school grounds. It’s all in a good cause — the class trip to Disney World.

SILVER BEACH MEETING

The Silver Beach Association will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, July 16 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Center fire house. A number of items are on the agenda — overview of the nine SBA properties, Noise pollution/helicopter noise, observing speed limits and control measures, community feedback on future events and other issues. Dinner will be served following the meeting — sandwiches, salads, desserts. A $5 per person donation will be requested.

GUMMI WORM DAY

The Shelter Island Library will celebrate National Gummi Worm Day on Friday, July 15 at 2 p.m. with a program of some edible stories. Participants will also make edible dirt cups.

LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will hold its regular monthly meeting on Saturday, July 16 at 11 a.m. at the Shelter Island Library, lower level. The agenda includes discussion of a recent LWV controversial ad on the environment and will also feature a report from Ariana Loriz about her recent experience at Girls’ State, a program sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary with support from the Shelter Island League. All interested Islanders are invited to attend the meeting.

MENANTIC MEETING

The Menantic Peninsula Association will hold its annual meeting and cocktail party at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 at the Island Boatyard. The program will include the three candidates for Town Supervisor — Glenn Waddington, Jim and Bob DeStefano.Proud of your flowering vines and climbers?

GARDENS WANTED!

Are your vines and climbers in full bloom? Are they bursting forth over a pergola or fence? Would you like to be featureD in the TimesReview NewsGroup’s spring 2012 Home & Garden supplement? Please email (preferable) a high resolution photo of your climbers and brief description along with your name, address, email address and phone number to lpeters@timesreview.com.

Or mail to Lee Peters, Editor, Home and Garden Supplement, TimesReview NewsGroup, P.O. Box 1500, Mattituck, NY 11952.

ACROSS THE MOAT

DOLL & TOY SHOW

The Southampton Historical Society will host its third annual Doll & Toy Show and Sale, opening Tuesday, July 19 at the Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane. Hundreds of collectible and modern dolls, teddy bears and dollhouse furnishings will be on display and for sale. Admission is free on opening day and there also will be a special “Buy one, get one free” sale on Tuesday. The show will continue, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., until August 23. After the 19th, admission is $4 for adults, free for children 17 and under.

TRUCK SHOW

The 10th annual Antique, Classic & Working Truck Show, in conjunction with the 19th annual Antique Engine Run and Farm Tractor Show & Pull will be held, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17, at the Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue. Admission is $5; children under 12 are free. For more information, call 821-4845.

FUNGUS, BUGS & BEASTS

The Peconic Land Trust will host a guided walk through the vegetable and herb beds at Bridge Gardens, 36 Mitchell Lane in Bridgehampton, on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. A Cornell Cooperative Extension specialist will identify some common pests and diseases and the various insects that help to keep them in check. Bring samples from your own garden for some expert advice.

The cost is $5 per person; for reservations, call PLT at 283-3195 or visit peconiclandtrust.org. Heavy rain will cancel the program.

COMEDY CLUB PRESENTS…

Louie Anderson will headline for Bay Street Theatre’s Comedy Club on Monday July 18 at 8 p.m. He made his national TV debut on the Tonight Show in 1984 and in 1995 started his long-running series, “Life with Louie,” which earned him two Emmy awards. Tickets cost $60 for members, $65 for non-members. Visit baystreet.org, call the box office at 725-9500 or visit the theatre on Long Wharf in Sag Harbor.

CLASSIC BOAT FAIR

The East Ed Classic Boat Society will host a free boat fair and maritime art show on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Community Boat Shop on Bluff Road (behind the Marine Museum) in Amagansett. Classic wood boats will be on display and for sale. There will also be a nautical flea market. The art show will be held inside the Community Boat Shop, featuring the work of over 50 East End maritime artists.