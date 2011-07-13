Wedding: Hartogs/Oakley wed

Jessica Anne-Mariette Hartogs and Harry Sheilds Oakley lll were married Saturday, June 18, 2011 at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church of Nice in the south of France, by Father Kenneth Letts. The ceremony was followed by a reception at the Plage Keller in the Cap d’Antibes attended by friends and family from France, the United States, the UK and Brazil.

The bride, 29, is French-Brazilian but grew up in London where the couple met. This fall, she is returning to school to study journalism at Columbia University, after having worked at both CNN and CNBC in London. She is the daughter of Bernaro Hartogs, an oil trader, and Goys Guiton, a Parisian antiques dealer.

The bridegroom, 32, grew up in Connecticut, summered on Shelter Island and has spent the last five years living in London. He will be transferring with his current employer, Gerson Lehrman Group, to the New York office, where he will be on the Investment Banking team. Mr. Oakley graduated from Kent School in Kent, Connecticut and St. Lawrence University. He is the son of Harry S. Oakley, a money manager in the Essex, Connecticut office of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Deborah Endemann, formerly of Old Lyme, Connecticut, Shelter Island and Delray, Florida.



