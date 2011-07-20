Village gets itself set for the 2011-2012 year

It took only 30 minutes on Saturday morning for the Dering Harbor Village Board to unanimously adopt 14 resolutions at its annual July organizational meeting. Members covered a range of routine annual issues from board appointments to setting the meeting schedules for fiscal year 2011-2012.

Trustee Heather Brownlie was reappointed deputy mayor. The resolution notes that Tim Hogue will continue to serve as mayor with trustees Linda Adams, Mary Walker and Richard Smith.

Joseph Prokop of Prokop & Prokop was appointed village attorney; Richard Surozenski, highway supervisor; Hap Bowditch, Water Department commissioner; Charles Modica, waterways commissioner; and Aram Terchunian, village environmental consultant.

Nawrocki Smith LLP was named as village auditor and Arthur Bloom will continue to serve as fire marshal. Laura Hildreth was reappointed as the village’s clerk, treasurer and records officer.

JP Morgan Chase was designated as the official village bank and the Reporter was reconfirmed as the newspaper of record for the village.

Trustee Heather Brownlie and residents John Colby and Bridgford Hunt will continue to serve as chairs of the Architectural Review Board, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals respectively.

There were no changes for the coming year in the above appointments.

OTHER BUSINESS

Mayor Hogue brought the trustees up to date on the following:

• Julia Dodd bridge: The village is still waiting for approval from SEMO (New York State’s equivalent of FEMA) of the village request that the bridge over the culvert be constructed of wood rather than concrete — a more practical as well as aesthetic alternative.

• Water System: There has been some progress in discussions with the county’s health department, the mayor reported, particularly since the Shelter Island Fire Department had agreed to let the village use its back-up generator to fill the village water tanks in the event of a power failure. Although the village has never come close to running out of water, the county had previously recommended the village install its own generator.

Engineers are being interviewed for the drilling of the new well, proposed for the location of the current number 2 well.

• MS4: A new law with additional provisions for mitigating stormwater run-off will be proposed in the near future and presented at a public hearing.

At the start of Saturday’s meeting, the board voted to go into executive session to discuss an ongoing legal matter.

The next meeting of the board will be held on August 20 at 9 a.m.

In other village business, the Zoning Board of Appeals also met on Saturday in a public hearing to discuss proposed renovations to a carriage home/garage on the property of H. Kirk Ressler at 23 Locust Point Road. All parties involved agreed to reconvene on Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. to resume discussion following further consultation between the village and Mr. Ressler’s attorneys.