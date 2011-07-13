Tuttles to be honored at ‘One Enchanted Evening’

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s annual fundraising event, “One Enchanted Evening,” will be held this weekend on Saturday, July 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the historic Artemas Ward estate, Shorewood Court. The cocktail reception will be hosted by owners Richard and Carron Hogan.

The occasion will recognize longtime Historical Society supporters, Jackie and Maurice “Tut” Tuttle. Over the years the couple has donated many items to the Society’s archives and collections — from 19th century clothing to Tut Tuttle’s Korean War uniform. They have been Havens House Associates, the society’s premier giving level and have supported the endowment fund since its inception in 2005. Both are Historical Society Life Members.

Historical Society President Janalyn Travis-Messer said, “We are thrilled to be honoring them … They truly understand how important supporting the society is.”

A live auction at the event will carry out this year’s maritime theme. Prizes include a sunset cruise for six aboard the 40-foot cutter Anne Caie, a Doughdish day sail, dinner for eight at the Shelter Island Yacht Club, an overnight stay on Taylor’s Island, a day trip on the Retriever to Fisher’s Island for six and an intensive week-long sailing program for women at Camp Quinipet. Tickets are also available for a 50/50 cash raffle. Music during the evening will be provided by Dan Skabeikis.

Tickets to One Enchanted Evening cost $100 per person, $175 per couple, and can be purchased at the Havens House Museum, which will be open before the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, or by calling the event chair, Janalyn Travis-Messer at 749-3236.

The Artemas Ward estate is a landmark Island property. The land was purchased in 1892 by Mr. Ward as a summer place for his family and within several years his estate covered approximately 220 acres across the southern end of the Island, up to and including Fresh Pond. Mr. Ward, ahead of his time as a manufacturer, publisher and mass advertising mogul, was a direct descendent of the Ward family, who migrated here from England in the 1630s.