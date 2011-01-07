Town-owned Gruber house used for fire training

Twenty-one members of the Shelter Island Fire Department arrived at a smoke-filled house at 32 Menantic Road next to the Town Recycling Center Sunday morning, minutes after 1st Assistant Chief John D’Amato sent out the call to volunteers that there was a practice drill call at 9:11 a.m. The house was purchased by the town in 2002 and occupied by Irving Gruber until his death in December 2010. It was scheduled to be demolished on Monday, with the property to be used for expansion of the Recycling Center.

Volunteer firefighters were told there was a fire on the first floor of the house, although there was no actual fire. A smoke generator was used to reduce visibility and simulate fire conditions.

Wearing oxygen packs and fire-fighting gear, two department members went in through the front door to search for the fire and any victims, followed by two members with the charged hoses. The firefighters learned by radio that firemen outside saw smoke coming through the basement Bilko doors, making it clear the fire was actually in the basement. Basement fires, according to 2nd Assistant Chief Will Anderson, can be the most dangerous type of fire because of the highly flammable items that are usually stored there and the relative lack of ventilation.

The opportunity to practice using both the rarely-employed ground and roof ladders to vent a hot roof was also part of the drill. First Assistant Chief D’Amato said that many houses on the Island do not have driveways that are large enough for the ladder truck to get close to a burning structure. Three firefighters, including two working with the department just for the summer, climbed onto the roof and practiced venting it with an axe.

Volunteers were also instructed in the proper technique for breaking a window cleanly so it may be used as an exit if necessary, and how to search for fires inside the walls by removing windows and pieces of wall. Firefighters, including Brian Lechmanski, also learned the challenge of removing a 180 to 200-pound rescue dummy from the residence.

For training that requires real fires, volunteers go to the county’s firematic training in Yaphank. The smoke machine used at the Gruber house does not put out the same amount of heat that a real fire would; it’s smoke that is safe to breathe and it’s designed specifically for the use by fire departments to train volunteers with minimum risk, according to 1st Assistant Chief D’Amato.