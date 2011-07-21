Town Hall Notes: Near Shore driveway prohibition could be lifted

Paved asphalt driveways could be allowed in coastal areas if catch basins are also installed to collect runoff before it can flow into streets and gullies and pollute the Peconic Bay.

That change in the town code would also help recharge the Island’s isolated sole-source aquifer instead of running “overboard,” as one speaker put it at Tuesday’s Town Board work session.

Currently the code prohibits paved driveways in the low-lying areas designated as the Island’s Near Shore and Peninsular Overlay District.

The Town Board is preparing to unveil a formal proposal in coming weeks after many months of discussions at the committee level.

The board is also considering a requirement that, if homeowners near shorelines prefer installing a pervious driveway without catch basins, they must used “double-washed” gravel, which is less likely to become silted and virtually impervious.

Peder Larsen of Shelter Island Sand and Gravel, who was in the audience Tuesday, spoke in favor of the catch basin option, saying it was more effective than pervious driveways in recharging the aquifer and preventing runoff pollution.

The dry well or catch-basin option “allows you to collect the water” instead of “pretending to collect it,” he said. The ground under pervious driveways, he explained, always becomes compacted, inhibiting the leaching of rainwater into the soil.

Councilman Glenn Waddington said he would work with Town Attorney Laury Dowd to draft the proposed amendment to the town code’s Near Shore and Peninsular Overlay District rules, based on proposals recently submitted to the Town Board by the Planning Board and the Water Advisory Committee.

Supervisor James Dougherty commented that he “will keep my mind open” about the proposal but that a public hearing should be set. The first chance the board would have to vote on slating a hearing would be Friday, July 29, the date for the next formal Town Board session.

Besides driveways in the Near Shore district, the board also talked about grants for upgrades at the Senior Activity Center kitchen; the Shelter Island Yacht Club’s plans for a 10-minute Grucci fireworks show on Saturday, August 13 as part of its 125th anniversary celebration; and the status of the Highway Department’s budget, for which some revenues have been up at the Recycling Center while costs to haul garbage off-Island are down because there is less of it. That may give the board the ability to reduce the department’s 2012 budget without affecting services.

Also discussed were new erosion problems on Shell Beach, at a point just beyond a shore-protecting rock wall, according to the supervisor; and a years-old beach access right-of-way dispute in the Grace’s Lane area.

The dispute pits waterfront homeowner Vincent Testa against neighbor William Dickerson of Tarkettle Road. Republican Supervisor candidate Bob DeStefano grilled the board from the audience, saying he had met with the elderly Mr. Dickerson and asking why no progress had been made toward ending the dispute.

Town Attorney Laury Dowd said the issue — a pool fence and a bulkhead on Mr. Testa’s property that neighbors say block their right of way to the beach at West Neck Harbor — is a civil matter. The Town Zoning Board of Appeals granted a variance for the pool and board members Glenn Waddington and Peter Reich called for revoking that approval. Ms. Dowd said that process would take time because it required a public hearing. She said she recently had emailed Mr. Testa’s attorney asking that the fence be taken down but “I gather that has not happened,” she said.

Also on Tuesday, Supervisor Dougherty announced that he had been mistaken at last week’s session when he asserted that the North Ferry Company used a short 10-year schedule to depreciate its ferryboats, which he said should last far longer than that; the short depreciation schedule could make an annual profit appear to be a loss, he said. In seeking a rate hike this summer, the ferry company has said it has operated at a loss for three years.

In fact, the supervisor said, the company uses a 15-year depreciation schedule, which he described as a reasonable timetable that helped reduce the company’s tax liability each year.

pboody@timesreview.com

