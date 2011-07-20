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Opinion

Street Talk: Do you go to the North or the South Fork?

By Carrie Ann Salvi

‘I take the South Ferry to school in Riverhead, because the ride is shorter.’ CASSANDRA BLISS
‘North Fork, because you can walk to the movies. I’m actually going right now.’ TED HILLS
‘I don’t go off much in summer but in winter I go to the North Fork for shopping.’ MARGARET SPRINGER

 