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Opinion

Street Talk: Did you go to the Chamber of Commerce fireworks show?

By Carrie Ann Salvi

‘Yes, there were more people, the fireworks were better ... I liked dancing to the band.’ KELLY COLLIGAN
‘I did. They were great ... the drumming was the most interesting part.’ chris mcgayhey
‘Yes, I thought the fireworks were better than last year.’ MARGARET MICHALAK