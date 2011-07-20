Spotlight on Artists: Leah Friedman

Shelter Island is home to more than 40 painters, sculptors and photographers, according to a recent informal and by no means comprehensive tally by the Reporter staff. Some names will be well known to Islanders, others less so, but we decided to introduce them all to Reporter readers. This week we feature Leah Friedman.

Q: Can the public view your work at any particular location?

A: My paintings can be viewed at my home on Strawberry Lane.

Q: Do you specialize in one specific type of art? What is your preferred medium?

A: My favorite medium as a writer and painter is my hand and my heart — aided by a pen, pencil, paper, computer and acrylic on canvas.

Q: Where is the most interesting place you’ve seen your art displayed?

A: I loved showing my paintings and performing my monologues for the Women’s Community Club at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

Q: What inspires your art?

A: My work is mostly informed by persistent memories of my childhood, my mother and the holocaust.

Q: What is your biggest challenge as an artist?

A: My biggest challenge is the fear of not creating the next work.

Q: What is your greatest joy?

A: The greatest joy is the process of creation.

Q: Who is your favorite artist?

A: My favorite artists are my husband, Victor, and Louise Nevelson.