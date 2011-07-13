Slice of life: An assault on the vines

Somehow this year seems to be the year of the vine. The prodigious amounts of spring rain followed by all the recent warm weather has sent all the flora around our humble abode into overdrive.

The trumpet vine around the back door arbor tried to pull my cell phone out of my pocket the other day. Its sister vine on the cottage has reached the ridge and is threatening the dormer. The euonymus on our chimney is now heading down the flue and will probably soon emerge from inside the wood stove. The smoke bush next to our dining deck has completely obliterated the view of two windows and the Jerusalem artichokes can now turn the garden hose on and off at will. Giant vines as thick as my leg spiral their way skyward around several locust trees near the property line and other vines have crept up on the tomato cages and seem to grow two feet per day.

But the lollapalooza of all vine infestation this year had to be “bittersweet vs. spruce” in our front yard. A Christmas tree that was planted more than 30 years ago has now, because of previous vine fights and a total lack of pruning, become this 20-foot tall asymmetrical display of randomly directed and variously clothed branches. It has been a haven for many kinds of birds and, as we discovered, many tenacious plants, trees, ivy and vines that have thrived under its sprawling canopy. Until now.

I looked up one day and saw, in stark contrast to the darker needles, some bright green bittersweet leaves triumphantly displaying their conquering of the summit and I knew it was time to act. Seemingly oblivious to the fact that at 8:30 in the morning the temperature was already at 85 degrees and tropically humid, I donned my jeans, long-sleeved shirt and gloves.

The reason for this of course is that I am highly susceptible to any kind of skin irritation including, but not limited to, mosquito bites, tick bites, “spruce rash,” poison ivy and prickly heat. So great was my fear of contacting poison ivy that I went on line and got pictures of the dreaded leaves in all stages of growth and compared them with the various plants in the thick undergrowth. Oh yeah, they were there all right, the mature, notched three-leaf devils with their smaller, red-tinged children. At days end, they would be gone!

Armed with my little clippers I began my ascent. The good thing about a spruce tree is that there are many branches on which to step. The bad thing about spruce trees is that there are many branches that poke you in the eye and remove your hat.

I climbed as high as I could, and as I began pulling and clipping the offending vines, I realized that even if I were able to follow the vines all the way back to the ground, they would probably just reappear in hours unless I rooted them out. Back down I went, skewering myself several times in the process, to confront the horrors of the jungle.

Several of the lower branches were so strangled by vines that there was no other course except amputation. By this time, I could easily recognize the bark on the slim but intractable bittersweet and I began yanking with a vengeance. Little did I know that the roots of these unchecked vines were as thick as my thumb and that they reached as far as the New York City subway system.

Now at mid-day, sweating a pound of water every 15 minutes, I was a man possessed — ripping, tearing, shredding, sending geysers of earth into my eyes as one dastardly root after another surrendered to my relentless purge.

Just about this time, I turned and looked, horrified, as my helpmate came on the scene clad in a tank-top, shorts and flip-flops.

“What are you, nuts? I sputtered. “There’s poison ivy everywhere under here!”

“I don’t get poison ivy,” she declared, as she donned gloves and joined in the fray.

“I’m so happy for you,” I sweated.

Four hours later, we had triumphed. Every vine had been torn out, every kind of ivy, poisonous or not, and every maple seedling and weed uprooted. My little truck looked like a giant bush with wheels as it made two trips to the dump and returned each time with a yard of mulch.

We stood as the sun started to lower in the sky and the breeze freshened and looked at our triumph, our victory over an impossible foe. Birds from all over the neighborhood chirped happily as they feasted on the huge amounts of bugs and worms unearthed during the excavation.

Twenty-four hours later, I came home from an errand to find my helpmate who “doesn’t get poison ivy” sitting cross-legged on the brick path, like Job from the Old Testament, wearing sackcloth and ashes, scraping her blisters with shards of pottery.

“Yeah, I got some too,” I said. “three blisters on my left foot and a little rash on one hand.”

“I’m so happy for you.”