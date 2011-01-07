SICC: Kontje, Taplin top tournament

The Blind Tournament at the club on Sunday resulted in the following winners: 1st low net, Betty Kontje and Bruce Taplin; 2nd low net, Carol Loper and Ron Lucas; 3rd low net, Sandra Lucas and Bennett Karnis; 4th low net, Ginny Rowland and Hans Schmid.

The next membership tournament will follow the 4 p.m. membership meeting on Wednesday, July 6. It is important that all members attend the meeting and enjoy the night.

The club flights start Tuesday, July 5. Check the sheet for your opening. Remember, these are the last few days to enter the big raffle with its great prizes. Be the lucky winner on July 4.

The ladies clinic is on Tuesdays. Call the club for information.

Sunday morning, the foursome of Chuck Hoffman, Scott Lechmanski, Hans Schmid and Bob Hall were out on the course trying to outdo each other. I was told Scott taught Hans a lesson; I was told this, did not observe it.

Heard at the club:

Two women on a bus were talking.

“Tomorrow is my husband’s birthday,” one was saying.

“What are you getting for him?” the other asked.

“Make me an offer.”