SICC: Foursome tops members tourney

On Sunday, a membership tournament at the Shelter Island Country Club produced the following winners:

Low net, the team of Bruce Taplin, Tony Montalbo, Bob Hall and Frank Caputo; second low net, Marc Scola, Bob Sinko, Ed Holmes and John Simensen Jr.; third low net, Liz Lechmanski, Barbara Oltom, Lyndy Edwards and Sandra Lucas.

The next membership tournament, a two-person scramble, will be held on Wednesday, August 10 with a 5 p.m. tee off.

The flights saw action in the championship round. It was Chuck Hoffman over Ed Holmes in a close match.

In the mens B division, it was Jim Wilsenski over Gary Gates. In the men’s C division, Charlie Hoffman bested Lou Caccio in a close match. Charlie just clipped Lou by a hair.

The highlight this week was Scott Lechmanski’s hole-in-one on the 183-yard sixth hole, using a seven iron. Scott had this to say about it on the hole-in-one website: “We knew it was a great shot and expected the ball to be near the hole. It was early in the morning but we didn´t see any dew tracks on the green. There the ball was in the hole!”

Congratulations to Scott.

A junior program will be starting up on Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. Call the club for more information.

Later in the week, the story goes, Scott Lechmanski had a sore back from carrying Chuck Hoffman during their 18-hole match against Mark Scola and Bill Seeberg. Chuck was a little off his game while Mark and Bill played like pros.

Heard at the club: Golf is a game that lets you spend the whole day with hookers and your wife doesn’t care.