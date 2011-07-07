SICC: Five winners grab their raffle prizes

It was a big July 4th weekend at the Shelter Island Country Club. The big raffle was held and the top prize of $1,500 was won by Tony of Bella Vita; the second prize, a 2012 membership at the club, went to Peter Abeles; third prize, a basket of cheer, went to Jim Cronin; fourth prize, South Ferry tickets, went to Joey Mahoney; and fifth prize, an Anna’s Salon gift certificate, went to Jim McNabb. The club would like to thank all who contributed.

Burning up the course on Monday were the firecracker three, Ron Lucas, Randy Silvani and Jim Wilcenski.

Coming up soon, the club flights. Sign up to compete.

The annual Sag Harbor-Shelter Island ladies match will be held on Monday, July 11 with a 4 p.m. tee off.

One of the favorite club events, the Backward Tournament, will be held on Sunday, July 10 with a 5 p.m. tee-off time. The sign-up sheet has been posted.

Now is the time to enjoy the summer, a quiet day of golf, food, drink and the best view of Shelter Island — from Goat Hill.

Heard at the club:

A recently married salesman was on the road and got a letter from his wife asking for money to pay the rent.

He replied, “I am sending you a thousand kisses.”

His wife telegraphed this: “Landlord accepts kisses part payment, wants balance in cash.”