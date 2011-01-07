Shakespeare comes to Shelter Island

Visit Sylvester Manor on the weekend of July 16 and 17 for environmentally friendly performances of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” performed by the Green Theatre Collective in the late afternoon shadows of the Island’s historic windmill. An afternoon theatre workshop for children will be held on Sunday.

The Collective is a new eco theatre company that produces sustainable theatre in outdoor environments. With a company of only seven actors playing multiple roles, they will bring their production of “As You Like It” to Windmill Field for two performances on Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17 at 5 p.m.

Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy one of the greatest romantic comedies ever written. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and are available online at brownpapertickets.com. Crudite baskets from Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will be available for sale to accompany your picnic for this mid-summer’s eve performance.

On Sunday afternoon, July 17, the Collective will also present “The Green Scene” — an hour-long environmental theatre workshop for children grades 3 to 5. Participants will act out a scene with GTC actors, discuss and define what it means to be “green” and make green scenes of their own creation. They will understand that a “green” lifestyle can make the earth a more beautiful and meaningful place and that a “green” imagination can create meaningful theatre without all the bells and whistles. Tickets for the workshop are $12 each.

The Green Theatre Collective says it uses “minimal to no sets, costumes or props.” As they do not perform “on traditional stages, each show is able to adapt to a myriad of environments … All sets or costumes are created from natural or recycled materials.”

Cara Loriz, the Educational Farm’s new executive director said, “Sylvester Manor is thrilled to bring professional theatre to Shelter Island that celebrates both the arts and the environment.”