Seniors: Thanks are due to many

A couple of weeks ago I wrote an article with the hope of hearing from people in the community who would be willing to volunteer to drive for our senior programs. I am happy to report that six people stepped forward and are becoming involved in our Home Delivered Meals program. Some of our new friends are year round and others are summer visitors to Shelter Island. I am expressing my heartfelt thanks to these kind volunteers.

In my next breath I am saying thank you to both the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Foundation and the Shelter Island Lions Club for their generous donations to help defray the costs of redoing the Senior Center kitchen. Many thanks!

It is time to plan for hurricane season. The season has started and already the named storms are up to Dora. How many named storms will develop is anyone’s guess, but we must be ready for when a significant storm travels up the coast to our area. Review written materials or preparedness lists and be aware of impending danger if a storm does approach. There are shelters to go to on Shelter Island and if you have special needs, plan ahead for transportation off the island or to a shelter.

Pack a small “storm bag” that you can bring to the shelter. Include a change of clothing and toiletries, a supply of your prescription medications, some packaged snacks and water bottles, and your prescription glasses. Pack your identification cards in a resealable plastic bag and include telephone numbers for emergency contacts. Don’t forget to make arrangements for your pet ahead of time! You will need to pack food, water, pet meds, a photo and paperwork for your pet. Your pet will need a crate or carrier and a leash and collar. Don’t forget a squeaky toy!

If you have any questions or concerns for yourself or a neighbor, call the Shelter Island Office of Senior Services at 749-1059. Let us help you make a plan and be prepared now! Whether it is Hurricane Ophelia or a different name, Shelter Island is a safe haven with a plan in place.