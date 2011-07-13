Seniors: Heard from the Senior Sunshine Club

Progress on the Home Front: Bob Rescigno returned to the Poker Table last Thursday. “We were all so happy to see him,” said Henrietta Roberts, who is also a founding member of the group that meets regularly at the Senior Activity Center. “He is the head of our table and a truly great guy,” she added. It will be a while, however, before Bob can return to the bowling alleys at the American Legion Hall. Bowling for Seniors, alas, remains temporarily closed.

I spoke to my dear friend Yvonne Clark Monday morning. She reports that all is well on Smith Street. She has recovered from a fall into the azalea bushes around her deck last month. Her beloved “Toots” voluntarily surrendered his driver’s license two years ago or so. “He’s pretty good,” she said, “for a 97-year-old guy.” The annual Clark Family Clambake was cancelled this year. “Too many great-grandchildren graduating from the local high school; too many graduation parties,” Yvonne whispered confidentially.

A sad note from Severin, Maryland: Gladys Pinover died of natural causes on June 14, 2011. Condolence cards may be sent to her son, Scott Pinover, 5201 Abbingdon Road, Bethesda, Maryland 20816. (Please consult the obituary published in the June 30 issue of the Reporter for more information.)

Won’t you send a cheery note to Bob, Yvonne and “Toots” and all the other members of the Senior Sunshine Club. You can brighten their days.

If you have hope, you have everything.

• Mr. John Boylan, Beacon House Veterans Center, 14 West Belmont Ave., Bayshore, NY 11760

• Mrs. Onie Byington, Room 48C, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Rte. 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Yvonne Clark and Mr. “Toots” Clark, P.O. Box 114, C

• Mrs. Hazel Essex, Christian Fellowship House, 369 Split Rock Rd., Syosset, NY 11791

• Mr. “Bud” Fox and Mrs. Natalie Fox, P.O. Box 671, H

• Mr. Gordon Gray, The Hampton Center, 64 County Rd. 39, Southampton, NY 11968

• Ms. Barbara L’Hommedieu, Room 221, Sunrise Senior Living, 1 Sunrise Dr., East Setauket, NY 11733

• Mr. Robert and Mrs. Janet Rescigno, P.O. 406, H

• Mrs. Lillian Stile, Sunrise Senior Living, Rm. 127, 39 Forest Ave., Glen Cove, NY 11542

• Mr. Roy Weickert, P.O. Box 877, C

• Ms. Caroline Willberg, P.O. Box 98, C