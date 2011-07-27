Seniors: Grammatical lapses – a preliminary report

From Dorothy B. on North Menantic Road. She still deplores the numbing iteration of the phrase, “For Pete’s sake,” by a now dead and gone relative. This may have been more of a verbal tic on her aunt’s part, but Dorothy does know a grammatical lapse when she sees one. I ended a sentence (in print) with a preposition once, and, for Pete’s sake, didn’t Dorothy let me know about it.

From Sara G. in Hay Beach. She considers herself a “sort of grammarian.” Sara has two children, now 18 and 21, and she labored successfully “to expunge ‘like’ from their vocabulary” when they were younger. Her bible is “Warriner’s Handbook of the English Language.” She loves it.

Call me at 749-0751 if you have a “grammatical lapse” to share with the “Island Seniors” readership. — M.B.