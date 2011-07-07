Seniors: Do not touch!

Senior Activity Center kitchen cabinets were taped “off limits” by Silver Circle staff on June 15. The move was in response to a “Blue Maintenance” violation notice served by Gina Scammon, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services sanitarian on June 1. Only service receptacles used by the Nutrition Program’s Meals on Wheels, which provides the Wednesday lunch for Silver Circle members, may be used. Giovanna Ketcham (left) and Diane Anderson, both licensed by the county as food handlers, take note of this newest development in the on-going saga of “coping without a kitchen” at the Silver Circle.