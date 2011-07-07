Seniors: Cinema 114 previews Hitchcock

Two films from director Alfred Hitchcock, Hollywood’s master of the suspense genre, are scheduled for viewing in July.

“Rear Window” is our choice for Wednesday, July 13. Jimmy Stewart plays a newspaper photographer recuperating from a broken leg. His camera gives him secret access to the private lives of his neighbors and, possibly, to the scene of a murder across the courtyard.

Aided by his beautiful girlfriend, Grace Kelly, and his no-nonsense nurse, Thelma Ritter, he tries to solve the crime. The film is top-drawer Hitchcock. (The running time is 112 minutes.)

“Psycho” is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27. In this film Hitchcock moves from suspense into the dark world of violent murder, transvestism and insanity. Janet Leigh, a thief on the run, finds a hide-out at the Bates Motel. Anthony Perkins is the proprietor. Who can forget the shower scene at the movie’s climax. (Running time is 109 minutes.)

Please join Maggie Ciaglo, our lovely video technician, and me in the air-conditioned comfort of the Senior Activity Center at 2:30 p.m. on July 13 and 27. Popcorn and soft drinks are available. DVDs are donated by GeoJo Video located on Route 114 in the heart of town.