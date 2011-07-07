Seniors: Booster Bob at the Dinner Bell

It was about 2:15 Friday afternoon, July 1. The Dinner Bell patrons were long gone from the dining room. Karin, Angela, Joan and Harald were giving the kitchen a final professional once-over before heading home.

Bob Carlson and I were seated at an empty table in Fellowship Hall. His interview was drawing to a close when Karin stopped by with a take-out quart of white bean and kale soup for his supper.

We shook hands warmly and, of course, I thanked him for his time, courtesy and forbearance as we traveled together through his memories of a long life.

Robert Henry Carlson is a tall, good-looking man with a full head of white hair and a classic profile. He was born in Montclair, New Jersey on November 15, 1926.

He spoke proudly of his career with the Westinghouse Air Brake Company, one of the post-war aerospace industries, to which he gave the patents for two systems he designed.

Bob also spoke with passion of his hobby. “I’ve been nuts about model railroads ever since I was a kid,” he said. “I’ve got cartons of trains that I’d love to get set up.”

There are three Carlson children — Blake, who lives in Utah and is an avid skier, and two daughters. Carolyn lives in Florida and owns a 90-foot sailboat, which makes her a professional sailor in my book. His other daughter, Linda Eklund, is well-known on Shelter Island. She and her husband James are currently hosting Bob’s stay here.

“The Dinner Bell,” said Bob, grabbing his soup, “is excellent. I’m very comfortable with the people here. You could say I’m a booster.”

This is another in an on-going series of portraits and profiles of new faces at the Dinner Bell.