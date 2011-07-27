Seniors: August calendar of senior activities

Cinema 114: Two showings this month: Wednesday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 24 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. See movie previews in the August 4 issue of your Reporter.

Dinner Bell: Luncheon and social hour every Monday and Friday from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. Suggested donation $3. Call 749-0291 (ext. 2104) to reserve.

The Poker Table: Thursdays at 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. For more information, call 749-1059.

Senior Bowling: Temporarily closed.

Senior Mah-Jongg: Mondays and Fridays, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, play only. Sponsored by SCAC. For more information, call 749-1059.

Silver Circle: A social and activity program for older seniors every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Lunch and transportation included. Dues are $10 per week. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

SCAC: No meeting this month.

SISCA: No meeting this month.

Trip to the North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck for a matinée performance of “Foot Loose and Fancy Free,” Sunday, August 7. Tickets are $20 per person. Transportation by town bus, departing the Presbyterian Church parking lot at 1:15 p.m. Call SISCA Trip Coordinator Mollie Strugats at 749-1456 to reserve.

Yoga for Seniors: Friday class, $5 fee, continues through Friday, August 26. Monday class, free, through August 29. All classes 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Call Dana at 749-1059 for further information.