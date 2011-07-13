Senior foundation offers $8,000 grant for work on kitchen

The dozen or so frail elderly people who take part in the town’s Silver Circle lunch program on Wednesdays at the town’s Senior Center can look forward again to real hot food served on something other than plastic and paper.

Work can begin soon to bring the town’s Senior Activity Center kitchen up to county health code standards so hot meals can be served there, according to Town Board members who discussed the issue at their work session on Tuesday.

The work will not only benefit the senior program’s Silver Circle but also make the kitchen at the town’s Senior Activity Center available for other public functions, according to Town Board members.

Supervisor Jim Dougherty reported at the Tuesday work session that the board of directors of the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island, Inc. had voted “by a good margin” to donate $8,000 for the kitchen work. He also said the Shelter Island Lions Club appeared willing to consider raising funds for the project, too.

Those sources, plus about $41,500 in federal block grants administered by the county and accruing since 2009, should cover the project, which includes expensive site work — a new septic system, the removal of an underground oil tank and the restoration on the lower parking area off Route 114, from which the oil tank must be removed.

Supervisor Dougherty said Public Works Commissioner Mark Ketcham, who was absent Tuesday, would be at the board’s work session next week with a new estimate of the project’s cost and details about the project timetable.

Although the details were not discussed, Tuesday’s announcement suggested the town had finally resolved a problem that has been an issue for at least a year.

The Silver Circle Wednesday lunch program for older seniors and their aides was disrupted over a year ago when the County Department of Health informed the town that its kitchen facilities at the center, in the town medical building on Route 114, did not meet health code standards for adequate dishwashing temperatures, ventilation, refrigeration or grease trap systems.

At a work session on June 1, Councilwoman Chris Lewis said work to make the kitchen code-compliant could cost $75,000, according to an estimate she had received from Mr. Ketcham. Sometimes in life, she said, we can’t afford things and maybe that time had come for the town and its Silver Circle luncheon.

Two weeks later, she reported at the work session that all was not lost because the town could continue serving delivered “Meals on Wheels” lunches to the Silver Circle group without fear the County Department of Health would slap summonses on the town or kitchen crew, even without a $75,000 overhaul of the kitchen, well and septic system.

A senior county official had given the program her blessing, according to Karin Bennett, the town’s nutrition program director, and Councilwoman Lewis, the Town Board’s Senior Center liaison.

Ms. Bennett read an email from senior public health sanitarian Gina Scammon that made clear no upgrades or changes were necessary for the town to continue serving cold, packaged meals prepared at the Presbyterian Church kitchen through the town nutrition program and served on paper plates at the senior center.

But discussions about upgrading the kitchen continued. In mid-June, Alan Krauss, a longtime senior advocate and former president of the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Association, told the board that the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island, a private fundraising organization, had money that could be applied to the kitchen improvements.

He suggested that Supervisor Dougherty and Ms. Lewis meet with the foundation’s Sy Weissman and board member Mimi Brennan “to have a conversation.”

Mr. Dougherty later reported that Mr. Weissman had rejected the kitchen project as an appropriate use of the foundation’s funds. But it became apparent in the following weeks that some foundation board members disagreed with him. Eventually they met and held the vote on the issue that Mr. Dougherty reported at Tuesday’s Town Board work session.

In other business on Tuesday, the board:

• Discussed Friday’s Town Board hearing on a proposed amendment to the zoning code intended to clarify the rules governing pre-existing, non-conforming uses. Supervisor Dougherty said the board had “a simple path” to follow: go back to “the staff and the ZBA,” who had initially asked for the clarifying language in the code, “to see if they have any suggestions for moving forward.” In the meantime, he said, no law would be passed. (See separate story, page 1.)

• Heard Town Police Chief James Read, the town’s emergency preparedness coordinator, report on the town’s emergency preparedness plan. He said that each year “we make sure our plan is up to date.” That includes drills and meetings with all the parties with designated roles in case of an emergency such as a hurricane, including the police, the Red Cross and its ambulance corps, the Fire Department, Highway Department, Assessors Office, Recreation Department, Village of Dering Harbor and the two ferry companies. He said the new generators approved by voters for the school probably will not be in place in time for this year’s hurricane season but that the town is prepared to get by with the old generator there. The school building is the town’s designated emergency shelter in case residents must be evacuated from low-lying areas.

• Reviewed with Town Attorney Laury Dowd several grant possibilities for town projects. Structural work at the American Legion Hall might qualify for a Long Island Regional Planning Council grant, board members agreed.

The board went on to meet in executive session for contract negotiations and personnel matters.