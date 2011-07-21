Senior activity center kitchen upgrade to start soon

The Town Board on Tuesday learned that, in addition to the Shelter Island Senior Citizen Foundation’s grant of $8,000 for appliance upgrades at the Senior Activity Center’s kitchen, the Lions Club Foundation had agreed to donate $2,500 as well as all the proceeds of its annual scallop dinner — set this year for October 9 at the Pridwin Hotel — for additional work needed to bring the kitchen into compliance with county sanitary regulations.

With $41,000 expected in federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) block grants accrued since 2009, according to Councilwoman Christine Lewis, the town should be able to begin work soon on the kitchen upgrade, the latest estimate for which totals about $53,000.

If the scallop dinner generates what it did last year in net revenues — about $2,200, according to Lions President Jim Read — the town would be close to covering the costs without hitting taxpayers for any of it.

Public Works Commissioner Mark Ketcham said at the meeting he would have an updated estimate for all the work at next week’s work session. He was scheduled to present one Tuesday but he had not learned he had been put on the agenda until recently — too late to obtain estimates from local contractors, he said.

Many residents had questions about the need for the project and the reasons for the Health Department’s ruling that the upgrade was necessary before hot food could be served there again, Town Attorney Dowd said. She asked consulting engineer Matt Sherman to explain the issues.

It’s a case of “a classic domino effect,” he said. When he was hired last year by the town to draft plans and obtain permits to upgrade the kitchen, “All eyes are on you for complete compliance,” he said.

As a result, the Health Department conducted thorough inspections of the facility. It told the town late last year it had to remove an underground oil tank and put in a new above-ground tank; install a new septic system; relocate a well and install commercial-grade kitchen facilities and appliances, including a grease trap, if it is to use the kitchen at the Senior Center to prepare cooked meals again.

Mr. Sherman said the sanitary code had changed since the kitchen was first set up about a decade ago, creating the need for two waste systems, one for septic waste and the other for kitchen waste.

Even though the kitchen has been used only once a week for the Wednesday Silver Circle luncheon for elderly seniors and their aides — they still meet there for meals, which are prepared at the Presbyterian Church’s Senior Nutrition Center and delivered — the kitchen had to be upgraded under the county code to accommodate “the worst case scenario” for its potential use, Mr. Sherman said. The kitchen operation was quite small, “an odd bird” for the county “compared to what they are used to looking at,” he said, but the same rules that apply to a large commercial kitchen apply to town facility because the public will be served hot food there.

The Health Department was not “picking on us” and the upgrade was “a bare minimum” required under the code, he explained.

Ms. Dowd noted that Mr. Sherman’s plans for the entire upgrade had been approved by the county.

pboody@timesreview.com