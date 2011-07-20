Sam Sessa wins low gross; juniors win in Westhampton

Our Gardiner’s Bay Country Club juniors triumphed again last week! We sent a crack team on a mission to Westhampton Country Club, a gem of a course designed by Seth Raynor. More on him in later weeks. The juniors’ assignment: “Bring back the spoils!” Well, they lapped the field and won by 12 strokes. Samantha Sessa, playing in her first East End interclub, fired an incredible 38 and won the individual low gross. She’s 14! That’s the same number of years that her father Jay has won our club championship title.

Jake Card and Sean Quinn backed up Samantha with a pair of 40s; for Jay it was a “What might have been 40!” after losing two golf balls. Sean, also competing in his first interclub, played very nicely indeed. Brendan Shea, Shea Dailey and Myles Clark filled out the team with 46, 46 and 50, respectively, a solid team performance all around. We’ve now taken two of the first three events of the summer. I hope we get invited back! Next stop is Montauk Downs, a brute of a course, especially when the wind picks up.

Speaking of weather and strong winds, I hope you all enjoyed the Ulsterman Darren Clarke’s victory in the Open Championship at Royal St. George’s. I, for one, had a lump in my throat as he strode down the 18th fairway. Darren lost his wife to cancer in 2006 and has been through a very difficult time since, on and off the golf course. I’m sure that no one begrudges him his maiden major. Darren is one of the most liked guys on the PGA tour and also, by his own admission, no stranger to a Guinness or two!

On Sunday evening, we held our first mixed twosomes of the season with a great turnout of 44 members. The mixed twosomes is a Pinehurst format, which requires great teamwork. Needless to say, many members refer to the format as the Divorce Open. But seriously, Sue and Joe Siegelbaum will be together forever as they won with a wonderful 31. They did have to rely on a strong finish as they seized victory in a card playoff against Betty Kapalla and Steve Kessler, who finished second, and Jodi and Jim Luke in third.

Thank you to everyone who played and made it another successful mixed twosomes.

On Tuesday, the ladies competed in a match play versus par tournament. Old Man Par can be a tough brute to beat. Eighteen pars in a row is enough to wear anyone down, especially when it’s hot and humid. But Betty Kapalla soundly thrashed the old man with a four-up victory. Barbara Pollert followed very closely with a three-up win and Sue Scanlon finished even with the old boy. Well played, ladies.