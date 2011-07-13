Sailing: Modica takes 1st overall as 16 sailors compete on 14 boats

The Menantic Yacht Club (MYC) held its second series of Sunfish races on Sunday at 2 p.m. in West Neck Harbor, as usual. The winds were fluky, between 5 and 10 knots from the southwest. The starting line only had to be shifted once and the pin end of the start line was favored as was the west end of the course.

The committee held five races. The first two were around a triangular course. The third race was the triangle, plus windward, finish. The fourth and fifth races were the triangle plus windward, leeward, finish.

Sixteen sailors on 14 boats participated on Sunday including newcomers Scott Bourque, and seven-year-old Marnie Colby who crewed on her father’s boat. Scott obviously has raced before. When he becomes more familiar with Sunfish, he will be hard to beat. Welcome back father and son team, Ric and Drew Dalton. However, where were regulars Rita Gates and Cristina Morris? Tom McMahon and Penny Pilkington were the only regulars who had a valid excuse for missing the races this week.

Prior to racing, Richard Smith gave Melanie Coronetz a lesson using a remote headset so that he could talk her through the proper moves without yelling. Melanie is a quick learner and good job, Richard. He is willing to teach anyone who wants to learn. After the last two weeks of racing, I certainly need a lesson or two.

The leaders changed positions throughout the races with Charlie Modica taking first overall but Richard Smith took one first-place finish. Scott Bourque, who was using Charlie’s lucky number 17 sail, was close behind as were Andy Belford and Bill Martens. Even though Charlie’s numbers indicate that he was the true winner on Sunday, Richard and Scott finished close behind in some of the races. I guess Charlie really does not need lucky number 17 sail after all. Linda Gibbs performed admirably as well. In previous articles, I have mentioned that I thought Linda was a natural, now I know I am right.

There were a number of collisions going around the marks, mainly because the outside boat did not leave enough room for all the boats on the inside. It is hard to see who may have an overlap and been on the inside but we should all try to do better.

Dave Olsen was wondering why he was having a hard time on the course until he tried to haul his boat off the beach at the conclusion of the races. Just like John Rickettson last week, Dave tried emptying the harbor into his boat. He discovered the drain plug in his pocket. Even 11-year-old Danny McCafferty knows better, Dave.

Speaking of Danny, he is an expert sailor but, at 11, he weighs only about 70 pounds and finds it very difficult to hold the Sunfish down in even moderate winds. He wanted to sail with me but the races were over by then. Next week, if it is too windy for him, I will accommodate him, although the two of us together will still be under 200 pounds.

As a reminder, please do your 360 when you cause an infraction. The club may not have any way to adjudicate a protest but if you do something wrong be honest with yourself.

A welcome committee awaited us when we finished the races. Mary Vetri’s niece Isabel (six years old) and her friend Morgan handed out cupcakes that they had baked and topped with icing in assorted colors. They were delicious (as Isabel’s cupcakes always are) and just what the doctor ordered after a great day of racing!

Many thanks for the superb job done by the Race Committee consisting of Sallie and Commodore Pete Bethge and Betsy Colby. Betsy also took the pictures for this article. Sunfish racing with the MYC is definitely a family affair for the Colbys. Remember sailors, before the start of racing each week, come up alongside the committee boat and give them your full name and sail number.

There was no cookout this week. Come on someone, volunteer. I need to listen to your stories so I can write mine.

The MYC is a very friendly club with no dues. Whether you are an expert or novice, just show up for the races every Sunday at 2 p.m. in West Neck Harbor. The camaraderie is terrific as is the sailing. The club has extra Sunfish available on a first-to-reserve basis. Call Commodore Bethge at 749-1297 or Bob Harris at 749-0524 to reserve your boat. See you on the water.

Results: This week

Place Name Points

1. Charles Modica 6 pts. 4 1sts

2. Richard Smith 11 pts. 1 1st

3. Scott Bourque 14

4. Andy Belford 27

5. Bill Martens 29

6. Linda Gibbs 30

7. Daniel McCafferty 34

8. Ric & Drew Dalton 42

9. Bob Harris 45

10. David Olsen 45

11. Cole Colby 55

12. Melanie Coronetz 59

13. Mary Vetri 64

14. John & Marnie Colby 64

Last week

Place Name Points

1. Steve Shepstone 5

2. Melissa Shepstone 13

3. Peter Lane 14

4. Richard Smith 15

5. John Modica & Stephanie 20

6. Grant Davison 28

7. Charles Modica 29

8. Andy Belford 41

9. Daniel McCafferty 42

10. Bill Martens 44

11. Penny Pilkington 46

12. Linda Gibbs 48

13. Tom McMahon 54

14. Rob Bethge 64

15. Tom Mcguirk 65

16. Bob Harris 68

17. Dave Olsen 70

18. John Rickettson 71

19. Riva Alpert 80

20. Mary Vetri 85

21. Christina Morris 86

22. Cole Colby 88