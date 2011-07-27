Sailing: Ladies race, some for the first time

The Shelter Island Yacht Club is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a season of special events, including a commemorative Ladies Race that was held Sunday, July 24. It required female skippers and female crews competing aboard Herreshoff 12.5’s, also known as “doughdishes.”

The day of the race, Dona Bergin started the Skippers’ Meeting promptly at noon, giving essential information to racers. Tried and true Race Committee volunteers Susan Brewer and Pierce Hance explained the fleet’s 5-minute start, demonstrating the appropriate signal flags and the accompanying horn blasts. It was a vital lesson because it was an inaugural race for many sailors.

Racers ranged in age from 8 to 70, including two mothers with their young children, while other sailors were matched with women they had never met before.

The Ladies’ Race drew an enthusiastic and vocal group of spectators on land and on the water and no wonder: SIYC events always require lots of support from club staff and volunteers and this event included many of the club’s most avid long-time volunteers: Dianne Bailey, Dona Bergin, Holly Bresnahan, Kathy Hills, Whitney McCarthy, Cristina Morris, Nancy Nolan, Diana Lawrence and Lynn King.

When the race was completed, the sailors were treated to a reception in the bar. Awards were given to skippers and their crews as follows:

First place, Whitney McCarthy/Gretchen McCarthy; second place, Dona Bergin/Kathy Hills; third place, Lynn King/Diana Lawrence; fourth place, Louisa Ritter/Emily and Caroline Ritter; and fifth place, Beth Davy/Lorelei Grunwaldt.

Recognition also goes to C Toy’s owner Jim Pugh, Lone Star’s owners Steve and Mimi Houston, and Trio’s owners Sue Hine, Alice Goldman and Susan Ciaccio for lending their boats to competitors. Appreciation also is due to Lisa Reich for creating the flyer announcing the event; continuing gratitude to Race Committee Chairs Courtney Luddecke and Maureen Mills; thanks also to Jamie Mills and Jeff Bresnahan, who are always willing to share their knowledge of racing rules and tactics.

This race event was a change of routine for many but might well become the new routine for some.