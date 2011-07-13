Sailing: Junior sailors vie in annual Opti Regatta

Despite the heat and little wind, 127 junior sailors turned out for the annual Opti Regatta at the Shelter Island Yacht Club on Thursday, July 7. Fifty-one SIYC sailors competed in the regatta.

The Race Committee expected to run four or five races for each of the three fleets but temperatures above 80 degrees and winds that slumped to less than five knots kept all involved grounded during an on-land hour-long postponement. After the harbor start at 12:30, there was an approximate two hour on-course postponement.

All three fleets sailed a modified trapezoid course with a traditional upwind leg to an offset reaching leg, a direct downwind leg to the third mark, and another reaching leg to the leeward mark. The sailors finished the race with a final upwind leg to a gate set on the starboard side of the Race Committee’s boat. The starting sequence was a standard five-minute countdown.

The red and blue fleets sailed simultaneously and began their race at approximately 2:45 p.m. Due to the ebbing tide, the 11- to 14-year-old sailors completed the first leg quickly, despite the supremely light wind estimated at less than five knots near the weather mark. The first competitor to round the mark was Elizabeth Hansen, a red fleet sailor. JC Hermus and Blake Sommi followed shortly. As a result of the light wind, the fleet spread out on the first reaching leg.

Although the two fleets started together, they were scored separately; there were 79 sailors in the combined fleets.

In the red fleet, which included the older sailors (13 to 14 year olds), Elizabeth Hansen from Larchmont Yacht Club placed first. Meredith Gallo of Port Washington Yacht Club finished second; Meh Vish Khan from Chataugua Yacht Club and Thomas Pluchino of Centerport Yacht Club rounded out the top four competitors.

In the blue fleet, comprised of 11 and 12 year olds, JC Hermus from Bellport Yacht Club finished first; Ryan Hennessey of Moriches Yacht Club followed shortly in second place; Blake Sommi from Shelter Island Yacht Club and Truckie Greenhouse, a sailor from Wadawunack, rounded out the first four blue fleet to complete the race.

To avoid clogging the race course, the white fleet sailors, who were between 8 and 10 years old, had a delayed start. The Race Committee’s decision to postpone their start was wise because the white fleet was the largest to sail; there were 48 sailors. Thomas Rice, a Seawanhaka Yacht Club sailor, rounded the windward mark first. Danna Glackin of Centerport Yacht Club followed shortly after. Owen Hennessey from Moriches Yacht Club was the third white fleet sailor to round the weather mark.

Allison and Brian Simkins, the parents of Hallie Simkins, said they were impressed with the Race Committee’s determination to make the regatta fun for the younger competitors. To facilitate the fun, the instructors coached the sailors up until the very last second of the starting sequence. As a result, Rice finished first overall, Oscar Champiguelle from Shelter Island placed second, Glackin won third place and Simkins, a Centerport Yacht Club sailor, rounded out the first four competitors to cross the finish line.

Jeff Bresnahan, the Junior Program director, said he was extremely pleased at how the day turned out, despite the unfortunate weather conditions. He is especially grateful for the member and parental support that made the day run smoothly.