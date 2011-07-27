Sailing: Final race challenges students

Can an elephant float in deep water? Absolutely! Just ask any one of the campers who spent July 18-23 participating in Quinipet’s Women’s Sailing Week. Helpful mnemonics, a variety of wind conditions, plenty of on-the-water sailing experiences and hard-working students made the week an outstanding success.

Sailing Instructor Dona Bergin led daily chalk-talks and, along with top notch instructors Amanda Cordisco, Reilly Bergin-Pugh, Bobbie MacLeod and Whitney McCarthy, worked to ensure that all students acquired the skill set necessary to “go from ballast to tiller.” Boat owners Dona Bergin, Beth Davy, Karen Kelsey and Jim Pugh each loaned their own Herreshoff 12.5 doughdishes to use as floating classrooms for the week.

Campers were able to practice rigging, identifying wind direction, points of sail, appropriate sail trim and other subjects.

The final session last Thursday challenged students to sail the boats from Quinipet to their assigned moorings in Dering Harbor. Thursday’s challenging wind conditions, 16 mph with gusts of 23, tested students’ nerves and helped build their confidence. The sail, against the tide and across the ferry lane, required students to plan their course while quickly assessing right-of-way situations without the reassurance of having an instructor aboard.

An awards ceremony at the Shelter Island Yacht Club on Friday, July 22 was a fitting way to commemorate the final sail and to recognize students as follows:

Jane Bornemeier, the Funny Bone Award; Beth Davy, Golden Rolex Award; Susan Johnson, Rose Award; Karen Kelsey, 110 percent Award; Lynn King, Head & Shoulders Award; Patricia Liddle, Gung Ho Award; Sara Lilly, Key Award; Judy O’Brien, Target Award; Paula Sessa, Honor Roll Award; Sue Siegelbaum, Ms. Sophisticated Award; Jill Walker, Needle & Thread Award; and Joan Wotring, Boom Crutch Award.

Some sailing students were overnight campers while several are Shelter Island residents. Quinipet Methodist Retreat & Camp offers a wide variety of sailing programs. Visit quinipet.org for more information.