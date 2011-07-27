Sailing: Brothers duel it out in Sunday races

The Menantic Yacht Club (MYC) held its fourth series of Sunfish races Sunday, July 24 in West Neck Harbor. Mother Nature threatened rain but it only sprinkled before the races began. Fortunately, the heat wave of the previous days had broken and with the lower temps we at least had some wind — not much but some. It was from the north northeast at between 2 and 6 knots.

The Race Committee held five races, three around the triangle course and one the triangle plus windward with downwind finish; the fifth race was the triangle plus windward, leeward finish. The windward mark was placed towards shore just off Montclair Colony by the house on the point. The wind at that location, when we had it, was extremely squirrelly, causing traffic jams and boats to hit the mark. But it made for excitement and some good sailing.

At one point, I was approaching the windward mark on starboard tack with Penny Pilkington in front and to windward of me along with several other boats. Just when I thought I was not going to make the mark and would be in serious trouble, Melanie Coronetz became entangled in the mark and dragged it along with her. With the mark so conveniently moved, I was able to make it around in front of all the other boats. Thanks Melanie, because of you I did not finish at the back of the pack in that race.

Eighteen sailors on 15 Sunfish participated on Sunday. Rick Dalton and daughter Rebecca shared a boat. John Woodward shared a boat with his son John and John’s friend Oscar Champgneulle and Gavin Trepeta shared a boat with his brother Cooper. Welcome back, Gavin. Hopefully the boatyard gives you more Sundays off.

Speaking of brothers, we had a sibling rivalry between Charlie and John Modica on Sunday. At one point between races, Charlie, in jest, asked John if he was still racing because Charlie had been so far in front that he wasn’t even able to see John. However, as you can see from the results, Charlie just slightly beat John. Good racing, guys, but Richard Smith was the sailor to beat.

The results do not do justice to four sailors. An hour before the start of the race, Charlie, along with Andy Belford, had to race over to Old Saybrook, Connecticut in a power boat to pick John up when John’s boat would not start. As a result, they all missed the first race but still performed exceptionally well. Bill Martens also missed the first race.

For most of the day, Richard Smith and Charlie were dueling it out far in the lead. Richard sailed so well that even after doing a 360-degree penalty turn, he gained a lot of ground, coming in fourth, right behind me in one of the races.

Commodore Pete Bethge told me after the racing that he had witnessed a number of sailors commit infractions and then not do his or her 360. Maybe we should all make it a point to obtain and read the rule book. My guess is that most of us do not know when we cause a foul. I hope that is the reason, anyway. At the start of one race, I was forced into the committee boat. Three or four boats were leeward of me but the rule states that if the windward boat cannot avoid the committee boat then the leeward boat cannot force the windward boat up and into the obstruction. All the boats to leeward were at fault but they may not have known the rules well enough to realize that. Luckily, no damage was done to the commodore’s boat.

A number of regulars did not show this week but most had acceptable excuses. Peter Lane took his son Jack to Marblehead racing. Jack has been performing well this season. Linda Gibbs and Tom McMahon were attending a historic wedding at Gracie Mansion. Cristina Morris loaned Victor Diaz her boat so he could race in the nationals. I have to wonder if she is going to get some lessons in exchange. Mary Vetri was visiting family. But where were you, Danny McCafferty and Rita Gates?

The Race Committee consisting of Commodore and Sallie Bethge and Betsy and Marnie Cole did a superb job as usual. Betsy, we were glad you were there, but where were Cole and John? Remember sailors, come up alongside the committee boat and give them your full name and sail number before the start of racing each week.

There will be a cookout next week after the races at the home of Charlie and Lynn Weiner, who are avid supporters of the MYC even though they don’t race. Please call Pete Bethge if you plan on attending.

The MYC is a friendly club open to any and all sailors, novice or expert. Just show up by 2 p.m. in West Neck Harbor and join in the fun. We have a number of extra boats available on a first-to-reserve basis. Call Pete Bethge at 749-1297 or Bob Harris at 749-0524 to reserve a boat. See you on the water!

Results

Firsts Points

1. Richard Smith 3 9

2. Charles Modica 1 24

3 John Modica 27

4 Andy Belford 1 30

5 Bob Harris 30

6 Dave Olsen 36

7 Gavin Trepata and Cooper 36

8 Bill Martens 39

9 Ric Dalton with crew Rebecca 39

10 Penny Pilkington 43

11 Tom McGuirk 45

12 Jonathan Brush 46

13 John Woodland, John Jr. & Oscar Champgneulle 55

14 Melanie Coronetz 58

15 Riva Alpert 64

1 point for first place, 2 for second, etc.