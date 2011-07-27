Reverend Vogt to preach Sunday at Union Chapel

The Union Chapel in the Grove will welcome Reverend Jill Vogt to preach on Sunday, July 31 at 10:30 a.m. Her sermon topic is “Who is My Neighbor?”.

Reverend Vogt is co-pastor, together with her husband, the Reverend Dr. Peter Vogt, of the Moravian Congregation in Niesky, Germany. Prior to moving to Germany, she was the Pastor of the First Congregational Church of Kittery at Kittery Point, Maine. She graduated from Denison University and Harvard Divinity School, as well as the Ecumenical Institute of Bossey in Geneva, Switzerland.

In addition to her pastoral responsibilities, she represents the Moravian Congregation on the National Council of Churches in Germany. Reverend Vogt has spent at least part of every summer on Shelter Island in one of the original camp meeting houses that has been in her family for 100 years. The couple have two children, Anna (15) and Christian (11).

Violinist Arem Kayen will present works of Bach and Handel at Sunday’s service. All are welcome.