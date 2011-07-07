Reverend Heydt to preach at Union Chapel this Sunday

Union Chapel in the Grove is pleased to welcome the Reverend Charles Read Heydt, the Rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Boca Grande, Florida to preach this Sunday, July 10 at 10:30 a.m. His sermon is titled “Planting the Kingdom.”

Born and raised in Ohio, Reverend Heydt holds an A.B. degree from Dartmouth College (1959), an M.S. in journalism from Northwestern University (1968) and a M.Div. from Virginia Theological Seminary (1979). He celebrated 30 years in the priesthood this year.

Before entering seminary, Reverend Heydt worked for the Bank of New York in Manhattan and the Northern Trust Company in Chicago, then left banking to pursue a graduate degree in journalism at Northwestern. Following graduation, he joined the corporate public relations department of U.S. Steel Corporation in New York.

He has served parishes in Toledo and Hudson, Ohio and parishes in Naples and Boca Grande, Florida. Hired as vicar of St. Andrew’s Mission in 2005, Reverend Heydt has led them to “parish” status in the diocese and overseen an extensive renovation and building project that is just now being completed.

Reverend Heydt has two sons — Charles, an actor living in Hollywood, California and Michael, an economic analyst living in New York City.

Students from the Perlman Music Program will play Mozart at the service.