Prose & Comments: This Island

BY NAT LIPSTADT

On an island, nature sculpts boundaries,

an artisan, offering up shorelines

that demand touch, exploration;

a Bathsheba seductress, teasing with

promises of interlocking curves,

and behind every bend lies,

a perhaps…

Have you ever countered the irresistible beach force,

whose only commandment, carved in white sand is,

circumnavigate me!

Explore the irregular cuts upon

the rounded edges of an island

that thrusts forests and swamps,

into the body of those waters

who dare try to shape/erode it

to their desires.

This island fights time and tide with

fists of sea grasses and oak forests.

Inward and windward,

chart this isle’s odd, misshapen contours,

better thus, to know thine own

misshapen irregularities.

Silvered shelled paths

upon the beach show you only

where you began, but not

a beginning, and to whence,

return is inevitable.

Ask for the shelter of this island mass:

see where careless sailboats

wake unanchored to the

face slaps of ocean-going fishing boats,

see them come running for

harbor, hearth n’ home,

a welcome repeated 400 years on.

When sad and mournful over the passing

of its youths in faraway lands,

in the manner of sea folk,

the island nominates their souls upon

its byways and boats.

Thus, they are forever ferried home

to safe harbors, each voyage,

a perpetual welcome home for Joe,

never to be forgot.

This colonial refuge,

its own peculiar yellow star marked,

inhabited by impatient, independent folk

declaring themselves by their own

congress and oath,

free and independent in 1775.

a year premature, or perhaps,

just, a year ahead of the rest.

Speech, a peculiar accented tongue,

a Grecian Formula,

part New England, part Portuguese,

said dialect recognized officially by

the imprimatur of the cash dispensers

of Mr. J. P. Morgan.

I too am marked, as recent arrival,

not even a pseudo-citizen,

an unqualified summer boy,

no better than Jacob’s tribe

where after 240 years in Egypt,

the Israelites were still called outsiders.

This isle has its own laws

and ten years is bare sufficient

to be titled newcomer.

Maybe, and this is generous,

your yellow North Ferry ticket

has the box, occasional visitor,

punched, occasionally.

Beachcomber upon the preserved paths

that decorate its roughened lace of forests,

find myself disrobed and revealed

before a tribunal of wind, water and honest sun,

a triumvirate of the island’s judges,

who countenance no lies,

permit no disturbance to blot the peace,

unless it’s a swirl of nature.

A mug of disheveled thoughts

brews, drips, percolates

as I perambulate amidst shells and debris,

unable to avoid the sea’s and my own detritus,

recall the Desiderata:

“Go placidly amid the noise and haste,

and remember what peace there may be in silence,”

Upon this island, learn resolute and teach thyself

harmony to accept the shape of your own boundaries,

and like this isle, both give shelter and be sheltered.

Nat Lipstadt of New York City has been a regular summer visitor to Shelter Island for three years.



