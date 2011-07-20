Preparation begins for fire department chicken BBQ

Firefighters and auxiliary members of the department have started preparing for the huge chicken barbecue fundraiser under a tent on Burns Road that takes place this year on Saturday, August 20 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Always held on the third Saturday in August, this year’s will be 48th annual edition of the popular event, according to Chief Daniel Rasmussen.

Department members on Friday evening began selling tickets door-to-door in Silver Beach. They’ll be visiting other neighborhoods in coming weeks. Members involved in the initial ticket sales outing included Chief Rasmussen, 1st Assistant Chief John D’Amato, Lieutenant Vince Reich, 1st Grade Firefighter Lew Corbett III and new probationary member Scott Watrous. Those who wish to attend or simply support the event may purchase tickets from a firefighter or at local shops including Fedi’s, the Heights Pharmacy, Piccozzi’s and Shelter Island Hardware. Tickets can be purchased at the event as well.

The ticket price of $22 for adults and $12 for children includes a half chicken prepared according to the department’s own special and secret recipe, local corn-on-the-cob, homemade potato salad, cucumber/tomato salad and two beverages. The price was kept the same as last year’s, despite rising expenses, 1st Assistant Chief D’Amato said. Key members of the chicken barbecue planning committee include Chairman Richie Surozenski and Jamie Cogan.

Mr. Surozenski is in charge of ordering 1,500 chickens — making for 3,000 servings at the event — from Crescent Duck Farm in Riverhead; they arrive the day before the barbecue in a refrigerated truck. He also orders corn from a farm in Calverton, which is picked, shucked and cooked the day of the event.

Mr. Cogan, a professional chef and owner of All Seasons Catering, has an active role in the food preparation because of his expertise and knowledge of county Health Department standards. Other veteran department members, according to 1st Assistant Chief D’Amato, have assigned jobs that they can be counted on to handle year after year.

The department’s auxiliary members gathered this week at their annual pool party at the Kanarvogel home to plan for the barbecue. Mark Kanarvogel prepared dinner for the ladies, whose annual responsibility includes making the homemade potato salad and cucumber/tomato salad.

According to Auxiliary President Debbie Speeches, last year the ladies dished out about 500 pounds of potato salad, with each member of the department and auxiliary responsible for contributing 10 pounds of potatoes. Members have the choice of bringing uncooked or cooked potatoes but store-bought potato salad is not an option, Ms. Speeches said.

Volunteers who can help with salad preparation are appreciated, according to Vice President Carol Loper.

The ladies cook the potatoes on Thursday before the event, prepare the potato salad on Friday and separate portions into containers on Saturday morning before taking a break to return to serve the food at the event while the firemen do the cooking.

St. Gabriel’s field on Burns Road, where the barbecue has been held for many years — it used to be at the Klenawicus property across the street — will be mowed and enclosed with snow fencing by the town’s Highway Department.

The fire department rents the tent and provides the tables and chairs. Approvals necessary for the event include a town public assembly permit, a liquor permit for selling beer and a Health Department permit for food service. Proceeds from the event are expected to be around $20,000, which does not include the department’s “Cool Cash Raffle” which has a top prize of $10,000.

The raffle tickets cost $100 with only 400 tickets sold. Information about the raffle is being mailed to all Island post office boxes.

The fire department will use the proceeds from the barbecue and raffle to cover expenses not included in what the town provides for equipment, as well as for other local charitable causes including those relating to children and a fuel oil assistance program.