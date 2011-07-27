Police: Two arrested, 18 ticketed

Following an investigation into a burglary at the Chequit Inn on Saturday, July 23, police arrested Michael S. Snee, 20, of East Hampton at about 6 a.m. and charged him with burglary in the 3rd degree, petit larceny, criminal mischief in the 4th degree, resisting arrest and “obstructing governmental administration.”

Police said Mr. Snee concealed himself in the restaurant area before it closed and remained there for several hours overnight. He was discovered by staff early in the morning.

He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding. Bail was set at $15,000 and, unable to post bail, Mr. Snee was remanded to Suffolk County jail.

On Sunday, July 24 at 12:45 a.m., Christine L. Wagner, 52, of Shelter Island was driving on Shore Road when she was stopped by police for failing to keep to the right and failing to stay in lane. She was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Ms. Wagner was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Westervelt and released on $500 bail.

SUMMONSES

Elizabeth A. Hayes, 41, of Boston, was ticketed on Winthrop Road for driving an unregistered motor vehicle on July 19.

Alexandra Monti, 21, of Shelter Island was given a summons on July 19 on North Ferry Road for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Robert Sharifi, 50, of Hampton Bays and Joseph Munafo, 59, of Peconic were both ticketed on South Ferry Road on July 20 and 22 respectively for cellphone violations.

Robert M. Grifka, 44, of New York City was ticketed on July 23 on North Ferry Road for speeding.

Som Kayhan, 50, of West Islip, Jacobsen J. Heiberger, 43, of New York City and William DeMol, 44, of the Netherlands all received tickets on July 23 and July 24 off Crescent Beach and in Gardiners Bay for having a child under 12 on board without a personal flotation device (PFD).

On July 23, Nancy H. McCarthy, 48, of New York City was ticketed for improper/no signal at Grand and Chase avenues.

Peter M. Carlino, 64, of Reading, Pennsylvania received a ticket for an improper/no signal on Grand Avenue on July 23.

Michael S. Tehan, 28, of Shelter Island received a summons on July 23 for a cellphone violation and a second summons for driving without a seatbelt on West Neck Road.

Jean Meunier 48, of Connecticut received a ticket on July 23 for following too closely to another vehicle on Route 114.

Richard Moore, 23, of Middletown, New Jersey received a ticket for operating a boat in Smith Cove without a safety certificate on July 24.

Richard Weinert, 70, of New York City was ticketed on July 24 for driving with inadequate or no stop lights on North Midway Road.

Gary McVeigh, 36, of Moriches was ticketed for operating with a suspended/revoked registration on North Ferry Road on July 24.

Jonatan Jonatan Nadav, 48, of Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania and Walter Norkin, 37, of New York City were each ticketed on July 24 on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

TCOs issued 51 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

Audrey R. Marshall of Shelter Island started to turn right on to Congdon Road, then made a U-turn at the intersection, failing to yield the right-of-way and causing a collision with a vehicle driven by Carolina D. Oakley of Old Lyme, Connecticut on July 19. In addition to vehicle damage over $1,000, there was property damage to a privet hedge. Ms. Marshall, 82, was issued a ticket for a right-of-way violation.

On July 19, at about 6:30 p.m., Allen J. Bay of Farmingville was traveling southwest on Sunnyside Avenue when he lost control due to gravel, rocks and dirt and hit a tree. There were no injuries but there was more than $1,000 in damage to the vehicle.

Olga T. Baltazar of Brooklyn was turning right from Ward Road to Lake Drive on July 21 and steered her vehicle into a tree while being taught to drive, causing over $1,000 in damage.

OTHER REPORTS

On July 19, a caller reported a sick raccoon in the Menantic area. Police dispatched the animal and notified the Highway Department.

A severely injured deer was reported by an anonymous caller from the Center on July 19. Police dispatched the animal and notified the Highway Department.

On July 20, a caller in the West Neck area reported a dog in a vehicle with the windows up. Police investigated and found the car parked in partial shade, the windows down about two inches, the vehicle’s air conditioner on, and the owner on the scene. The dog was not panting.

Police investigated a car/deer collision on on July 24 in the West Neck area and found no harm to the deer or damage to the vehicle.

A Silver Beach caller reported an injured deer in a fenced yard. Police dispatched the animal and notified the Highway Department.

On July 19, an anonymous caller reported possible underage drinking. Police investigated and found that the person drinking was of legal age.

A hazardous condition caused by heavy vegetation was noted by police on July 20 at the intersection of Congdon and South Cartwright roads.

Police conducted a confidential investigation in the Center on July 20.

Police investigated a petit larceny in the West Neck area on July 21.

On July 21, police observed passengers in a disabled vessel waving their arms. Police assisted and waited until a tow arrived. Passengers aboard a disabled jet ski at Reel Point were also assisted.

On July 22, a caller reported that a large race boat caused a smaller vessel to flip. Police investigated and determined that the small boat did flip but not as a result of the passing boat. The operator of the passing boat was told to operate safely in Shelter Island waters.

On July 23, police investigated a case of criminal mischief reported in the Center when rock structures on an owner’s lawn were knocked down.

Also on that day, a caller reported a vessel within the swim area in the West Neck area. The vessel was escorted to a dock and the operator was issued a warning about operating within a regulatory area.

On July 24, while working with police from Sag Harbor, underage customers attempted to purchase alcoholic beverages from Sunset Beach, the Chequit and the Dory. None of the above served the underage agents. Chief Read noted that the police plan to repeat the procedure again this summer.

Police responded to a vessel dragging an anchor and assisted with a disabled boat on July 23.

On July 24, police responded to a petit larceny reported at a farm stand in the Center. The owner reported items valued at $30 were taken after closing.

A boat on the beach at Mashomack was reported on July 24. A towing service was notified.

Boats anchored too close to the swim area were reported on July 24 in the West Neck area. Operators agreed to anchor legally.

Police responded to a complaint of an open burning in the Center on July 25 and advised the resident of burning regulations.

A petit larceny was reported in the Heights on July 25.

On the same date, a caller reported an unknown vehicle parked in the driveway. Police determined that a mechanic, who had been working on the vehicle, had returned it to the wrong driveway.

During the week of July 19 through July 24, police assisted in four vehicle lockouts and handled four cases of lost or found property. In one instance, a lost wallet was reported in the Center on July 24, turned in and returned to the owner on July 25.

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to six alarms during the week.

NOISE COMPLAINTS

On July 21, a resident in the Long View area complained of loud profanity. Police investigated, spoke with the person creating the disturbance, who said it would cease. Also on that date a caller reported a loud noise at the basketball court at about 10:15 p.m. When police arrived, the lights were out and the youths were leaving the area.

A Hay Beach caller reported loud music just before 10 p.m. on July 22. The caller asked to have the music turned down and it was but it was still loud. Police spoke to the owner who said the music would be lowered and the speakers moved.

At a few minutes after midnight on July 23, a caller complained of loud music in the Heights. Police spoke with the owner, who turned off the music.

Loud music in the West Neck area prompted an anonymous call. Police responded and the volume was lowered.

On July 25 at about 10:30 p.m., a Hay Beach caller reported yelling, loud music and dogs barking. Police advised the owner to keep the noise down and to put the dogs inside if the barking persists.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams responded to and transported eight aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital between July 19 and July 23.