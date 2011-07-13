Police News: Week totals 5 arrests, 14 tickets, 6 accidents

As a result of a police investigation, David J. Bartilucci, 30, of Shelter Island was arrested on Thursday, July 7 at 2:09 p.m. and charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree and strangulation in the 2nd degree. The victim of an alleged incident claimed he was attacked by Mr. Bartilucci and placed in a choke hold. Damage to a vehicle was also reported as part of that incident.

Mr. Bartilucci was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on cash bail of $1,500. He will return to court at a later date. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

On Sunday, July 10 at 3:45 a.m., Jamie S. Stevenson, 29, of Oakland, California was stopped by police on Bowditch Road for failing to keep to the right and failing to stay in lane. She was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Ms. Stevenson was arraigned in Justice Court, in front of Judge Westervelt, and released on cash bail of $500. She was directed to return to court at a later date.

There were three “field arrests” during the week. Appearance tickets were issued for future dates on the Shelter Island Justice Court calendar to the following: Lawrence K. Ekert Jr., 40, of Wading River on July 5 on Grand Avenue in the Heights, for unlawful possession of marijuana; Aiden R. Poleshuk, 25, of Shelter Island, on July 8 on Crescent Beach, also for unlawful possession of marijuana; and to Joshua R. Gordon, 33, of Port Jefferson on July 9 on Crescent Beach for criminal possession of marijuana. Mr. Gordon was released on $50 station house bail.

summonses

Sixteen tickets were issued during the week — four for speeding on New York Avenue, two for unlicensed operation on New York Avenue and North Ferry Road, and seven for violation of the ABC law at Crescent Beach. Other tickets included aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree on New York Avenue, operating a boat too close to a swimming area, and driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

TCOs issued 55 parking tickets during the week.

accidents

A Shelter Island youth, Abbie Ross-Gates, was involved in an accident on July 6 while riding her bicycle. She was heading east on East Thomas Street, passed a stop sign and was hit by a vehicle on St. Mary’s Road driven by James M. Hollerman of East Hampton, who was traveling south on St. Mary’s Road. There was more than $1,000 of damage to the bicycle and the front end of the vehicle. Ms. Ross-Gates was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital by a Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance team.

At about the same time on July 6, a passing motorist reported a motorcycle accident on North Ferry Road at the intersection with Manwaring Road. Michael S. Levine of Old Field, New York was headed south on North Ferry Road when he apparently slid on loose gravel while bearing right around the curve. Mr. Levine suffered a possibly dislocated shoulder, abrasions on his arms, back and chin, and a possible concussion. He was taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment.

There was over $1,000 in damage to both sides and front of his motorcycle.

Also on July 6, Patricia M. Land of Summit, New Jersey was backing up her vehicle in the Hampshire Farm parking lot when her bicycle rack hit the back of a parked vehicle registered to PV Holding Corp of East Elmhurst, causing more than $1,000 in damage to the rear of Ms. Land’s vehicle and the right rear of the parked vehicle.

On July 9, Roy R. Pellicano of Shelter Island left his vehicle in a driveway off New York Avenue without putting it into park. The vehicle rolled across New York Avenue hitting a second vehicle belonging to Mr. Pellicano, which was also attached to a third vehicle, and then ran into a tree. There was more than $1,000 in damage to the front bumper and left side of the second vehicle and the right front bumper of the first.

Robert A. Mundy of Shelter Island was riding his motorcycle on July 10 when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer, went into a skid and fell, injuring his arms, legs and back. He was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital by a Red Cross ambulance team. There was more than $1,000 in damage to the motorcycle.

Also on July 10, Charles E. Lucas of Shelter Island was driving northbound on North Menantic Road when a deer jumped in front of the vehicle and collided with it, causing more than $1,000 in damage to the hood and grille.

other reports

The Shelter Island Fire Department extinguished a boat fire in Menantic on July 5.

Broken glass was reported on Cartwright Road on July 5; police notified the Highway Department.

A person was reported jumping on the roof of a trailer while working on a Center property on July 5. The individual was advised not to do any further work on the property.

Also on July 5, a witness reported an accident in the Wades Beach parking lot. A driver was backing out when the vehicle hit the left front bumper of a parked vehicle. The driver left the scene of the accident and has not been located.

Downed wires were reported in the Heights and the Center on July 6.

Police received an anonymous report of a person driving at a high rate of speed in Cartwright on July 6. The vehicle was not located.

A boat was reported aground in Dering Harbor on July 6. The captain reported that he was waiting for the tide to float the boat off and for the arrival of SeaTow. There was no damage reported. The boat had apparently accidentally slipped its mooring.

On July 6, a police marine until was dispatched to search Gardiners Bay in response to a distress call received by the Coast Guard. No boat in distress was located.

Police received a report of kids with fireworks in the Center on July 6. They were told to clean up the debris by police.

At a property owner’s request on July 7, police advised the owner of a vehicle not to park on the caller’s lawn.

Police received a call about a vehicle causing a disturbance on a Center roadway on July 7 and advised the caller to notify police if the incident was repeated.

A caller told police on July 8 that a boat towing a tube in Gardiner’s Creek was creating a wake. The owner was located and advised about town code and navigation law regarding waterskiing and speed in the creek.

A dog at large in Cartwright was reported on July 8; the owner was located and informed about the town’s dog laws.

On July 8, an anonymous caller reported that a vehicle parked in a Cartwright driveway was leaking gasoline. A small, pin-sized hole was found in the gas tank. The Fire Department advised the owner that if the drip was not contained, the vehicle would have to be towed for safety reasons.

Two motorists requested on July 8 that police document an incident that occurred in the Center for the record.

The Fire Department notified police on July 8 that Emerson Lane in Cartwright was difficult to navigate due to overgrowth along the roadway. Roadways in Shorewood were also considered hazardous as well as several other of the town’s roads. The Highway Department was notified to cut back on growth along the roadways.

On July 9, police advised a caller in Hay Beach who had reported that people were walking across the property to post “no trespassing” signs.

A caller reported on July 9 that a boat off Mashomack had run over another boat’s anchor line, which got entangled in the propeller. SeaTow responded and cut the anchor line.

A boat was towing a person in the South Ferry lane on July 9. A Southampton marine unit was in the area and advised the operator not to tow in that area.

A caller reported a boat illegally anchored in West Neck on July 9. The owner was located and removed the boat.

On July 9, an anonymous caller reported that three females in the Heights were possibly smoking marijuana; they were not located.

On July 10, police patrolled Bridge Street after a disturbance at the Dory.

A complainant was advised to address a particular concern in Family Court.

Five noise complaints were received during the week. Loud music was reported at the Ram’s Head Inn at 3:30 p.m. on July 9. The volume was lowered on request Loud music was reported at a Shorewood residence on July 9 at 11:45 p.m.; it was turned off.

On July 10 at about 2:30 a.m., a West Neck resident was advised to lower the music and complied. On July 11 at 6:30 p.m., a caller complained about ATVs making noise in the Center; the area was patrolled with negative results.

Also on the 11th at 8:30 p.m., there was a complaint about a neighbor’s mowing after 7 p.m.

Two burglary alarms were reported during the week. One in the Center was set off at a bank’s night-drop door. No criminal activity was noted. A second was activated at a Center residence; the cause was not determined.

aided cases

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported six aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 5, 7, 9, 10 and 11.