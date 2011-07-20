Police News: Six arrests top week’s blotter

Gary F. Quirke, 37, of Brooklyn was stopped while driving on South Ferry Road on Tuesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. and was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, driving while intoxicated and holding a license in more than one jurisdiction.

Mr. Quirke was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $750 bail.

Following a stop at a traffic safety checkpoint on North Ferry Road on Saturday, July 16 at about 10 p.m., Robert C. Neis, 47, of Shelter Island was charged with driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned in Justice Court the next day, Judge Westervelt presiding, released on $500 bail and instructed to return to court at a later date.

John W. Cato, 25, of Cutchogue was charged with DWI on Saturday, July 16 just before midnight at a traffic safety checkpoint on North Ferry Road. He was also cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, for driving an uninspected, uninsured vehicle and for drinking/possessing an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.

Mr. Cato was arraigned in court in front of Judge Westervelt, released on $500 bail and directed to return to court at a future date.

Giovanni Ortiz, 19, of Perth Amboy, New Jersey, was stopped by police on West Neck Road on Monday, July 18 at about 2:50 a.m. for failure to keep to the right and subsequently charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs. He was also charged with operating a vehicle without a license plate light. Mr. Ortiz was arraigned in court, Judge Westervelt presiding, and released on his own recognizance.

Christian R. Napolitano, 18, of Shelter Island was stopped on Bowditch Road on Monday, July 18 at about 12:45 a.m. for operating a vehicle “at imprudent speed” and subsequently arrested for DWAI-drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Westervelt and released on his own recognizance.

Danielle Kast, 25, of Phoenix, Arizona was driving on North Menantic Road on Tuesday, July 19 just after midnight when she was stopped by police for failure to keep to the right and speeding — 41 mph in a 25-mph zone. She was arrested, charged with DWI, arraigned in court, Judge Westervelt presiding, and released on $500 bail.

Summonses

Robert J. Ruttenberg, 70, of Shelter Island was ticketed on July 17 for operating a boat within 100 feet of an anchored vessel in Dering Harbor.

On July 15, Matthew S. Lucas, 29, of Sag Harbor was ticketed for reckless operation in the channel west of North Ferry.

James H. Ridinger, 61, of Miami Beach, was ticketed for operating a personal watercraft without a safety certificate on July 16.

James M. King, 18, of Manhasset, was ticketed for operating a towing vessel within 300 feet of shore in West Neck Bay.

Bryan K. Pflug, 27, of Garden City, was ticketed on July 16 for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

TCOs issued 41 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

On July 15, a vehicle driven by Jonathan S. Perry of Shelter Island was sideswiped by a vehicle driven by Kenneth H. Walker of Shelter Island, when Mr. Perry pulled away from the curb and failing to yield, was struck by Mr. Walker’s north-bound vehicle, resulting in over $1,000 in damage.

A minor accident occurred on Bridge Street on July 16 when a vehicle driven by Susan Armstrong of New York City backed into a parked vehicle owned by Meinrad A. Danzer of Southold. Mr. Danzer’s vehicle sustained minor damage, under $1,000, to the front passenger door.

On July 18, while in line for North Ferry, a vehicle driven by Tyler B. Clark of Shelter Island was backed into by a vehicle driven by Nicholas E. Mortimer, of Warren, Vermont, causing over $1,000 in damage.

OTHER REPORTS

On July 12, a Center resident reported receiving a scam phone call; on the same day, police responded to a domestic dispute in the Cartwright area.

Found property in the Center was turned into police on July 13. A Shorewood caller reported people camping in a tent. Police spoke with the owner of the tent who reported that the tent was for his children. Police confirmed and planned to notify the caller.

On the same day, police responded to a report of a sick raccoon in the Ram Island area but were unable to locate the animal.

A Ram Island caller reported on July 13 that a mooring stake presented a potential hazard. Police spoke with the owner of the mooring and said it should be moved.

On July 13, a Center resident contacted police because of suspicions that someone had driven the caller’s truck on July 10 during the overnight hours. The caller was advised not to wait several days to report that a crime has been committed.

A car fire in the Heights on July 17 was extinguished by the Shelter Island Fire Department. There were no injuries.

Police responded on July 13 to a call of a downed limb blocking a road in the Center but it had already been removed.

On July 14, an activated burglary alarm in Hay Beach turned out to be a false alarm. Police checked the exterior and interior of the property and found nothing disturbed, then notified the owner.

A beached boat in the Coecles Harbor area was reported on July 14. Coecles Harbor Marina towed the boat to the marina and contacted the owner.

Police were notified on July 14 about a canoe found on Shell Beach. The Highway Department moved it to the impound area and the next day it was returned to the owner.

A motorist was assisted by police after a vehicle lockout.

On July 14, a Hay Beach caller reported a speeding vehicle in the area. Police patrolled the area but did not locate the vehicle.

A caller reported a “barn fire” on July 15 in the Shorewood area. Police investigated and observed a small fire at Wades Beach and advised the group to cover the fire and clean up when they were finished.

An activated fire alarm on July 15 in the Heights turned out to be the result of problems with the alarm system.

Police assisted the town’s building inspector with a home inspection on July 15 in the Cartwright area.

On July 15, a caller in the Heights reported that his vehicle was hit by a golf ball, resulting in minor damage to the driver’s door. The caller decided not to pursue a claim.

A Hay Beach caller reported illegal dumping on July 15, complaining that someone had dumped construction debris in the caller’s construction dumpster.

On July 15, a Silver Beach caller complained that a vessel moored in front of the complainant’s residence was an eyesore. Police advised the caller that the mooring was registered with the town as a holding mooring and was not boat specific.

A Dering Harbor caller complained about a vessel anchored within 500 feet of the shore. The vessel’s owner, who was just leaving the area, was advised of the code on anchoring.

Lost property was reported on July 15 at Wades Beach when a concrete cement block with a name on it was discovered missing. Police will follow up.

A person not satisfied with property that had been rented contacted the police on July 15 to get the rental deposit back. Police advised the person to go through the Shelter Island Town Court to attempt to get the money returned.

On July 15, marine training was conducted on all police vessels; police received a report of lost property; and also on that day helped locate a bicyclist who had become separated from a partner while riding through the Heights.

At nearly 10 p.m. on July 15, a Center caller expressed concern for the safety of a bicyclist who seemed young to be out at that time of night. Police were unable to locate the bicycle rider.

On July 16, police on patrol noticed a parked vehicle’s driver’s-side mirror in the road. There was no other damage. The vehicle’s owner chose not to file an accident report.

Police helped resolve a misunderstanding over a bicycle on July 16; they were advised of a lost anchor and chain in the West Neck area; and returned a turned-in cell phone and a ski tube found in Hilo to their respective owners.

On July 16, a caller complained about the burning of sticks and debris in the Menantic area. Police investigated and found a small portable campfire and people toasting marshmallows.

A bicyclist in the West Neck area on July 16, reported to police, for informational purposes, being harassed by the driver of vehicle.

A South Ferry Hills caller reported a black Lab at large on the beach on July 15. The dog had no collar or ID and was placed in the town kennel. The owner picked up the dog the next day, paid the kennel fee and was given a warning about letting the dog run at large.

Also on July 16, a Center resident complained that a neighbor’s bulldog was on the caller’s porch. Police spoke with the owner about keeping the dog in its own yard.

On July 17, police assisted a marine patrol in maintaining safety and order during the Three-Mile Harbor fireworks event.

A case of criminal mischief was reported on July 17 by a Heights caller who reported that an unknown person had damaged the tailgate and rear quarter panel of the caller’s vehicle and had poured degreaser on its roof. Police are investigating.

Shortly after noon on July 17, police assisted a person who had been locked out of their vehicle at Mashomack.

Lost property was reported on July 17 in the Center and a Blackberry was found in the West Neck area, the owner located and the phone returned.

A boat was reported adrift and too close to the beach on July 17. The boat was towed to clear water, then the owner was located and advised about carrying proper ground tackle and using it effectively, and displaying proper registration numbers on the vessel.

A downed tree in the Heights was reported on July 17 by an anonymous caller. There was no damage. The property owner was notified.

On July 18, police were asked for extra patrols by a Ram Island resident and a caller reported a dead turtle, which the Highway Department removed.

On July 18, a person asked police for an order of protection and was advised that the police department does not issue orders of protection.

NOISE COMPLAINTS

On July 16 at 12:54 a.m., a Center caller reported loud music. Police spoke with the owner who turned the music off.

At 1:02 a.m. on July 16, a Heights caller reported loud music from the Dory. The music was turned down and the door shut. Then at 1:09 a caller complained of noise from the Dory deck. The owner agreed to turn off the music.

On July 17 at 3:19 a.m., a caller reported loud music coming from Sunset Beach; it was turned down when police investigated.

At 10:45 p.m. on July 17, a caller reported amplified music in the Silver Beach area. When police arrived the music had been turned off. Police patrolled the area with negative results.

Also on July 17, at 3:03 a.m., police received a report of yelling and loud music in the Hay Beach area. Police observed a large group on the beach with low music. They stated they were leaving the area and the music would be turned off.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross Ambulance teams responded to 10 calls and transported eight aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 13, 14, 15 and 16.