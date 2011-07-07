Police: 4 arrests, 4 accidents, 8 tickets during holiday week

Lennon A. Sarfati of Shelter Island was driving a go-kart on West Neck Road at about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, June 30 with two female passengers — ages 15 and 16. He was stopped by police, arrested and charged with “aggravated driving while intoxicated with child.”

Shelter Island Police Chief Jim Read explained this week that following consultation with the district attorney, police charged Mr. Sarfati under Leandra’s Law — which makes it a felony to drive under the influence with a minor under the age of 16 on board.

Leandra’s Law was enacted in December 2009 as the Child Passenger Protection Act.

Police reported that Mr. Sarfati had left a party at a residence and had driven about two miles before he was stopped.

Additional charges against Mr. Sarfati included two counts of endangering the welfare of a child (putting a person under the age of 17 in harm’s way), operating an uninspected, unregistered and uninsured vehicle and driving with a minor clinging to the back of the vehicle. Chief Read said the other passenger was on Mr. Sarfati’s lap.

Mr. Sarfati was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen Rosenblum presiding, and bail was set at $10,000. He was remanded to Suffolk County jail in lieu of bail.

Bryan A. Latham, 35, of New York City was stopped on North Menantic Road on Friday, July 1 for failure to stop for a stop sign and failure to keep to the right. He was subsequently arrested and charged with DWI. He was arraigned in Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $500 bail

In following up on an investigation of a DWI Leandra Law arrest, police determined that several under-aged youths were allowed to consume alcohol at an Island residence. Lucas M. Knight, 18, of Shelter Island was subsequently arrested on Sunday, July 3 at about 4 p.m. for violating the Social Host Law and for giving or causing to be given an alcoholic beverage to a person under the age of 21, “unlawfully dealing with a child in the 1st degree — Alcohol.”

Mr. Knight was released on his own recognizance and given an appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.

On Monday, July 4, Cristian Marquez, 28, of Patchogue was stopped for speeding on New York Avenue and subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation. He was released on station house bail of $100 and instructed to return to Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date on the court’s calendar.

SUMMONSES

Eight motorists were given 10 tickets during the week — two on New York Avenue for speeding, 40 mph and 41 mph respectively in a 25-mph zone. Three drivers on North Ferry Road were ticketed — one for a cellphone violation, a second for driving with inadequate lights and a third for driving an uninspected MV with a suspended/revoked registration.

A driver on Stearns Point Road was given a summons for unlicensed operation and a motorist on Midway Road was given summonses for failure to stop at a stop sign and to use a 4-way flash. A ticket was issued to a driver on South Ferry Road for operating with a suspended/revoked registration.

Traffic Control Officers issued 66 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

Susan C. Cincotta of Shelter Island reported on June 28 that her vehicle was parked on the east side of Grand Avenue when a vehicle ran into the driver’s-side rear bumper and taillight, causing over $1,000 in damage. The driver left the scene of the accident.

Robert A. Antici of Sound Beach was backing a UPS truck out of a driveway onto Jaspa Road on June 29 when he hit a vehicle driven by J. G. Klenawicus Jr. of Shelter Island as he was driving westbound on Jaspa. There was more than $1,000 in damage estimated to the passenger-side center and rear panels and bumper of Mr. Klenawicus’s vehicle and some damage to the right rear of the truck.

On June 30, William S. Osetek Jr. of East Hampton was driving eastbound on North Ram Island Drive when a deer ran out in front of him. He swerved to avoid it and ran into trees and bushes on the side of the roadway, causing some property damage and over $1,000 in damage to the front of the vehicle.

On July 3, Nanette Rainone of Brooklyn was trying to leave a parking spot on Grand Avenue and backed into a parked vehicle belonging to Raymond Calgi of Scarsdale and then accelerated forward into the rear of a parked vehicle belonging to Andrew J. Eklund of Shelter Island. There was no damage to Mr. Calgi’s vehicle, but over $1,000 estimated in damage to the rear bumper of Mr. Eklund’s vehicle and damage to the rear and front bumpers of Ms. Rainone’s.

OTHER REPORTS

On June 28, a caller told police about a group of people around a bonfire near the residence. They were located by police and no problems were reported at the location. The complainant will talk to the property’s owner about her concerns.

The SIPD assisted another agency with a missing persons investigation on June 28.

A dock piling and ramp were reported adrift in West Neck Creek on June 29; police secured them at a town landing.

Police opened an investigation into a case of abuse on June 28.

On June 30, police responded to a report of drug paraphernalia on a beach in Hay Beach. The area was searched with negative results.

On June 30, a caller was advised to consult a lawyer and family court about a matter.

Police investigated a report of missing property in the Center on June 30.

A power failure was reported in Dering Harbor on July 1; LIPA was on the scene.

Police responded to a call on July 1 about a person who was unwelcome at a Hay Beach residence. The individual had gone when police arrived.

Also on July 1, police responded to a dispute at a residence in Hay Beach.

A complaint about a bad check was recorded on July 1 and police followed up.

A caller told police on July 1 there was loud music and activity at a town landing in Silver Beach. Police investigated and did not find a problem.

Police received an anonymous report of a person loitering in front of a Hay Beach location on July 2. The area was searched with no results.

Police on patrol located an unattended campfire on a beach along First Causeway on July 2. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

A person reported anonymously on July 2 that a boat was speeding in Menantic, causing a large wake. Police located the boat and advised the operator about speed and wake restrictions in Island waters.

On July 2, a water-skiing boat was reported producing a large wake in HiLo. Police located the boat tied up to a dock and advised the owner about the navigation laws and town code related to waterskiing.

A paddle boat was reported adrift in Dering Harbor; police are trying to locate the owner.

On July 2, police advised an individual to stay off a West Neck property or be subject to arrest.

Police on patrol noted an oil spill in Montclair on July 2; all vessels in the area were checked with negative results. According to the police report, the oil slick was probably caused by a boat in transit.

Several dogs at large were reported during the week. A black Lab was reported chasing after joggers in Longview on July 2; the dog was not located. A dog at large in the Center on July 2 appeared lost; the animal control officer was notified. Police on patrol found a yellow Lab on Route 114 on July 2; the dog was returned to its owner. On July 4, a dog was reported lost in West Neck; the area was patrolled with negative results.

An injured snapping turtle was reported in the Heights on July 4. A volunteer with the Wildlife Rescue Center of the Hamptons responded and picked up the turtle.

On July 4, police talked to the operators of two boats off Hay Beach about not operating so close to a swimming area.

Police received a report that someone was waterskiing recklessly between anchored boats in South Ferry Hills on July 4. The boat was stopped and the operator given a warning.

On July 4, an anonymous caller reported a possible DWI in the Center driving at high speed. The driver was located and found to be completely sober. According to the police, there were no infractions.

A burglary alarm in the Heights was accidentally activated by an employee on June 29. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on June 29, set off by a dead battery. The SIFD was called out when steam in a bathroom set off an alarm at a Heights residence on July 3 and again on July 4 to an automatic residential alarm in the Center. There was no sign of fire.

NOISE COMPLAINTS

Several noise complaints were received during the week. On June 28, a caller reported at about 3:30 a.m. that neighbors in the Center were making noise in their pool. When police arrived they were inside the residence.

At 1 a.m. on July 1, police received an anonymous call about music in the Heights. The area was patrolled; bars and restaurants in the area were closed and no sound of music was located.

At about 11:30 p.m. on July 1, loud music was reported at a party in Cartwright; on request, the music was turned down.

Loud music was reported at the Dory on July 3 at about 4 a.m.; the owner was asked to lower the volume on the back deck and complied.

A caller reported music at a Silver Beach residence just before midnight on July 3; the owner said he would turn it off.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on July 4, police were told about loud noise coming from a yacht docked in the Heights. The captain said they would keep their voices down.

At about 1:45 a.m. on July 4, noise was reported at a Long View residence; the situation was resolved.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported seven aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 29 and 30 and on July 3 and 4. A team responded to a case on July 1 but transport to ELIH was refused.