Places of Worship
Friends Meeting (Quakers)
Woods at Sylvester Manor
116 North Ferry Road
(Opposite the Quaker Cemetery)
749-1603
Sunday: 10:30 a.m.
May-October
Our Lady of the Isle
5 Prospect Avenue
749-0001
Saturday: 5 p.m.
Sunday: 8 and 10 a.m.
Weekday masses: 9 a.m.
Grace Evangelical Church
Rev. Thomas J. Charls
Senior Activity Center
44 South Ferry Road
749-0276
Sunday: 11 a.m.
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
26 St. Mary’s Road
749-0770
Sunday: 8 & 10 a.m.
SI Presbyterian Church
32 North Ferry Road
749-0805
Sunday: 9:30 a.m.
Union Chapel in the Grove
Wesley Avenue in the Heights
Interdenominational
Christian Worship
Sunday service: 10:30 a.m.