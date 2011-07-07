Places of Worship

Friends Meeting (Quakers)

Woods at Sylvester Manor

116 North Ferry Road

(Opposite the Quaker Cemetery)

749-1603

Sunday: 10:30 a.m.

May-October

Our Lady of the Isle

5 Prospect Avenue

749-0001

Saturday: 5 p.m.

Sunday: 8 and 10 a.m.

Weekday masses: 9 a.m.

Grace Evangelical Church

Rev. Thomas J. Charls

Senior Activity Center

44 South Ferry Road

749-0276

Sunday: 11 a.m.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

26 St. Mary’s Road

749-0770

Sunday: 8 & 10 a.m.

SI Presbyterian Church

32 North Ferry Road

749-0805

Sunday: 9:30 a.m.

Union Chapel in the Grove

Wesley Avenue in the Heights

Interdenominational

Christian Worship

Sunday service: 10:30 a.m.