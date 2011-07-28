Osprey's Nest: Week of July 28, 2011

Hats off to…

Ken Pysher, honored at the annual Silver Beach Association meeting on July 17 for his 18 years of service to the association — as vice president, treasurer and for his “hard work, insights and initiatives on countless projects [that] have enabled the SBA to reach its goals.” He was commended by SBA President Jim Colligan as a “great neighbor” — from organizing tennis doubles in the good weather to helping with snow removal and odd jobs in the winter.

Fingers crossed for…

Islander Fred Bernstein, an interior designer, who has been selected as one of three finalists in the interior design category of Hamptons Cottages & Gardens’ Innovation in Design awards. The award ceremony will be held today, July 28 at 5 p.m. Fred’s collection can be seen at Home 114, now in its eighth year on the Island.

Heard from Annette…

You read about Annette Blaugrund’s new book, “Dispensing Beauty in New York & Beyond,” in the Osprey’s Nest last month but the latest news is that the former Island resident will be visiting here next month and will be featured at two local book events — a reading and discussion with the author at Bookhampton in Sag Harbor on Sunday, August 7 at 4 p.m. and at Authors Night at the East Hampton Library a week later on Saturday, August 13 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Happy birthday to…

Phyllis Wallace, Elizabeth McKee, Betty Ryan, Jennifer L. Harris, Lauren Nicole Gabbard and Rose Pittarelli on July 29; Brian Shea and Brandi Bowditch on July 30; Diane Schaefer on July 31, Bonnie Hoye and Genevieve B. Bahrenberg on August 1; Tony Ratkus Jr., Lee Bradbury, Jane Spotteck, Joan Dudley and Chris Runyon on August 2; Kay Fitzgerald, Twins Bill Johnston Jr. and Williette Piccozzi and Robert Crowson on August 3; Thomas N. Bowditch, Judy Sherman, Vicki Melling, Robert DeMarsico, Andrea Tehan, Bruce Stephenson, Elaine Michele Kelly, Shelby Willumsen and Jack Crimmins on August 4.

And a last-minute birthday wish for today, July 28, for Fedi’s Sue Warner.

Happy anniversary to…

Bill and Pat Sulahian and Gina and Brian Sherman on July 29; Jane and Joe O’Brien and Joan and Ralph Bishop on July 30.

Where in the World…

Are those Where in the Worlds? Ima Byrd loves technology, except when it goes haywire and we lose the emailed Where in the World photos we’ve stored in the computer. And that’s what’s happened, so if you’ve emailed a Where in the World and you’re wondering why it’s never appeared, it could have disappeared into a black hole. If you can, please resend it!