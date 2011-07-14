Osprey's Nest: Week of July 14, 2011

Happy birthday to…

Louis Cicero, Gregory Senken, Tim Harrigan and Jim Johnson on July 15; Gary Gershon, Lauren and Ryan Dailey, Kenneth Santillo and Mitchell Rice on July 16; Susan Woodworth, Faith Elizabeth Jernick, and Sarah D’Orio on July 17; David Taplin, Theodore Pellicano and Dawn Santillo Standish on July 18; Sid Beckwith, Laura Zavatto and John Brownlie on July 19; Ian Thomson, Troy Wallace Ingianni, Maxine Kass,Todd Petry and Jay D. Griffing on July 20; and Billy Dickerson, Donna Behl Clark, Beth Cronin Kohlman, Kathy Doroski and Wade Badger on July 21.

Happy anniversary to…

Ginny and Jim Gibbs on July 8; and Sharon and Roger Bales on July 9.

Opps!

Katie Cogan’s family sent her a congratulations! message in the SIHS Graduation supplement that was published on June 23, and her Aunt Merf’s name was spelled wrong. Also, Katie’s bio should have described her as a former employee at Hampshire Farms.

Triple whammy…

It was sort of a three birds with one stone event, or maybe better described as “three for the price of one” party on June 1, when the Clark family celebrated three graduations with Clark-style back-yard shindig at the family compound on Congdon’s Creek. Being honored were three of Roger and Louise Clark kids. Their son, Sean, graduated from Anapolis; daughter, Stacey, graduated from Shelter Island High School and daughter, Sophie, graduated from Shelter Island Preschool. Some guests were there for one, some were there for all, but everyone had a tripple-whammy great time.



