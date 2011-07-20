OSPREY’S NEST

Happy birthday to…

Bob Smith, Lucille Hallock, Edith Lechmanski, Barbara Vekassy D’Orio, Barbara Huber, Gordon Spotteck and Jeanne Jacobson on July 22; Colette Goodleaf, Jodi Thomson, Bob Conroy, Kent Sepkowitz, George Goodleaf, Linda Steinmuller, Johanna Johnsen, Kaela Loriz, Jamie Rice and Jane Carreyrou on July 23; Michael Clark, Brian Kennedy, Hap Bowditch III, Matt Smith, Bill Morris and Charles Oliver Binder on July 24; Maeve Kathleen McGorry Ahearn, Jared Gibbs, Alyson Lynn Thomson, Carl Sabal and Jim Galloway on July 25, Christina Maurillo on July 26; and Dick Petry, Margaret Melanson, Kerry Williams, Liz McKee, Maeve Ahearn, Luke Tumino and Jennifer Van Brunt on July 27.

Happy anniversary to…

Tara and Michael Sherman on July 22; and Patrick and Ellen Roman and Bob and Charlotte Perez on July 24.

Congratulations to…

Alexandra M. Binder, Shelter Island School Class of 2007, who graduated magna cum laude from SUNY Stony Brook with a Bachelor of Science degree in business management with a focus on sustainability. She also received the Outstanding Academic Excellence Award for Sustainable Business and was a member of the Golden Key National Honor Society, which recognizes the academic achievements of students in the top 15 percent of their class.