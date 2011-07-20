Obituary: Steven Mosiello

Retired New York City fire marshal Steven Mosiello of North Massapequa and Shelter Island died on Friday, July 15, 2011 at the Hospice Inn in Melville after a long battle with esophageal cancer. His family and many New York City emergency responders believe the cancer was caused by the toxic dust he breathed as he searched for survivors in the rubble of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 and the weeks after the terrorist attack. He was 58.

The Daily News reported that Mr. Mosiello had spent years working as a senior aide to the New York Fire Department’s chief, Peter Ganci, who raced with him to the Twin Towers moments after the planes hit. According to the Daily News and other accounts, Chief Ganci ordered Mr. Mosiello to get away from the skyscrapers just before the first one fell, killing the chief and scores of other firefighters.

Born in Brooklyn in 1952, Mr. Mosiello moved to Levittown in 1958. He was an Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam. An active member of his community, he coached PAL basketball for 11 years. He was the proprietor of the Abbey Tavern in New York City, Abbey Tavern East in Commack and the Bottom Line in East Meadow, as well as a construction business.

He retired from the Fire Department in 2002 after 23 years. He won multiple medals for bravery and lived for his job, his son told the Daily News.

Mr. Mosiello was the latest of dozens of firefighters who have died of illnesses believed to have been related to the toxic materials they were exposed to at the Twin Towers site, according to the Daily News.

“He was always there for everybody,” commented Shelter Island resident Kathy Regan, first cousin of Mr. Mosiello’s wife Ginger. “He was just a great guy. If anybody needed anything, he was just there for them.”

Mr. Mosiello enjoyed golf on the Island with his cousin Kevin Gerety and boating with his kids, Ms. Regan said. Because his house was close to Crescent Beach, the fireworks display every July was always a big family event, Ms. Regan said. His wife’s mother, Virginia Nelson, and aunt, Dorothy Taggart, are Shelter Island residents.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Mosiello is survived by his children, Steven II, Nicole, Ryan and Alexandra; his granddaughter Ayla; his brothers, Michael and John, and his stepmother Helen. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family received visitors on Sunday and Monday, July 17 and 18, at the McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale. The funeral mass was held on Tuesday, July 19 at 10:45 a.m. at St. Kilian R.C. Church in Farmingdale. Interment followed at Long Island National Cemetery.